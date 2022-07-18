Last Call for Registration: ANSI July 27-29 Workshop on Global Supply Chain Security for Microelectronics Standardization

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) has announced a last call for registration for its workshop on global supply chain security for microelectronics standardization, being held on behalf of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The workshop is taking place July 27–29 at the headquarters of Booz Allen Hamilton, 8283 Greensboro Dr., McLean, VA. The event has reached capacity for in-person registration but registration for remote participation is still available.

(PRNewsfoto/American National Standards Ins) (PRNewswire)

Click here to register for the workshop and view the draft agenda.

The workshop is designed to assess standardization activities that will help DOD fulfill its mandate under Section 224 of the FY20 National Defense Authorization Act to establish standards for supply chain security for microelectronics products and services procured by DoD. The workshop is scoped to commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) devices. Custom devices – ASICs, Systems on Chip, DoD specific bitstream for FPGAs – are outside the focus of this workshop.

The first day of the workshop program will be stage-setting with a report on responses to a Request for Information (RFI), the DoD Section 224 framework, and panel discussions with standards developing organizations, federal agencies and industry. The second day will feature concurrent breakout group discussions on three supply chain risk management areas: procurement management, information and intellectual property (IP) protection, and secure design. The workshop will conclude with a half-day session for reports from the breakouts, open discussion, and next steps.

Workshop speakers will include:

Christine Rink , DoD

Stephanie Lin , DoD

Gordon Gillerman , National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

David Bergman , IPC

Mike Regan , Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA)

Maria Palombini , IEEE Standards Association

Paul Nixon , BAE Systems (JEDEC)

Alan Lucero , Intel (USNC of IEC)

Daniel DiMase , Aerocyonics (SAE International)

Mary Saunders , American National Standards Institute (ANSI)

Kanitra Tyler , National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

Jon Boyens , NIST

Carolynn Amberntson , Lockheed Martin

John Zolper , Raytheon

Jeremy Muldavin , GlobalFoundries

Allyson D. Yarbrough , The Aerospace Corporation

Daniel Radack , Institute for Defense Analysis (IDA)

"ANSI welcomes the opportunity to support DoD as it looks to the standardization community to help strengthen supply chain security for microelectronics. Bringing together the affected constituencies for an open dialogue will advance robust solutions," said S. Joe Bhatia, ANSI president and CEO.

The workshop is open to U.S. citizens and U.S. lawful permanent residents. In-person attendees must be fully-vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 5 days prior to the workshop.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American National Standards Institute