Five to Flow and NTeli Partner with Girls Who Code to Invest in Closing the Gender Gap in Technology

Five to Flow and NTeli Partner with Girls Who Code to Invest in Closing the Gender Gap in Technology

Five to Flow is a global consulting collective that builds integrative organizational wellness solutions designed to achieve and sustain peak business performance.

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five to Flow ™ today announces a partnership with NTeli to invest in Girls Who Code to support their mission to increase the number of women in computer science by equipping young women with the necessary computing skills to pursue 21st-century opportunities. Five to Flow, at the direction of NTeli's leadership team, has donated 5% of the revenue from their latest project to Girls Who Code to help them achieve their goal of reaching gender parity in computer science by 2030.

Five to Flow Logo (PRNewswire)

Five to Flow operates within an ethical framework and is committed to conscious capitalism. Our focus on social responsibility reinforces our commitment to elevating the existence of every individual and maintaining a balance between the economy and our ecosystems. Five percent of the company's annual revenue is donated, at the close of each customer's project, to nonprofit organizations that focus on providing life necessities and offering education for children and young adults globally.

"NTeli is proud to contribute to Girls Who Code to build the pipeline of future female engineers. This generous donation from Five to Flow will help support programs that serve 500,000 girls, women, and nonbinary individuals globally", said Brian Johnson, Managing Partner and SVP of Sales at Nteli Group.

Recent research shows that the work that Girls Who Code delivers every day is essential for improving the employee experience and career path for women in tech. According to the 2019 Alumni Data Report released by Girls Who Code, 52% of women surveyed either had a negative experience in applying for a tech job or know a woman who has. Furthermore, the latest research from a 2022 report on Women in Technology from Deloitte shows that only 25% of the technical roles from 20 of the largest technology companies are occupied by women.

"Corporate giving enables Girls Who Code to build the largest pipeline of future female engineers", said Tarika Barrett , CEO of Girls Who Code. "Beyond that, it's also about the sisterhood, the confidence, the bravery, and a lot of soft skills that are critical to them persisting in the field."

"We are proud to honor our commitment as a purpose-driven organization by building a relationship with Girls Who Code. Given my own experience as a woman in tech, I am personally vested in ensuring that women across the globe are given equal opportunities to grow and succeed", said Kate Visconti , Founder and CEO of Five to Flow.

ABOUT

Five to Flow is a global consulting collective that builds integrative organizational wellness solutions designed to achieve and sustain peak performance. Our proprietary methodology is driven by five core elements of organizational wellness. We are the bridge between who an organization thinks they are, who they actually are, and who they aspire to be.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Five to Flow