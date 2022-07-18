CMIC AND KENZFIGEE SIGN TECHNOLOGY LICENCE AND TRANSFER AGREEMENT

HONG KONG, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TSC Renewables, a wholly owned subsidiary of CMIC, a world leading supplier of integrated solutions to onshore, offshore oil and gas, offshore wind and hydrogen sectors and KenzFigee, a well-established lifting, handling and service specialist of tailor-made equipment for the marine, offshore and wind energy industry, have reached a Technology License and Transfer Agreement with the purpose to enable CMIC to manufacture, market and sell gangway systems based on the KenzFigee developed 3D Active Motion Compensated (AMC) gangway system as well as further improvement and upgrade of such a system based on market demand.

This agreement is a result and part of the recently signed strategic cooperation agreement between KenzFigee and CMIC and includes an exclusive license and technology transfer agreement for development, manufacturing and upgrading of gangways based on the KenzFigee designed 3D AMC gangway for equipment owners in the Chinese market, as well as a non-exclusive license agreement for the international market.

Through this agreement, CMIC will be able to offer proven high-end 3D Active Motion Compensated (AMC) gangway technology and meet the demand in the rapidly emerging market for offshore renewable energy products for (offshore) wind farms, WTIVs (wind turbine installation vessels) and SOVs (service operation vessels) both in China and internationally. KenzFigee will support CMIC by providing know-how, technical services, and the supply of critical components. By joining forces, both companies will be able to leverage their extensive experience, which will benefit the clients and result in a stronger market position for both CMIC and KenzFigee.

"We are pleased with this mutually beneficial agreement with CMIC, an important step after the recently signed Strategic Cooperation Agreement", says Maikel Takken, CEO of KenzFigee. "It's a great opportunity for KenzFigee and CMIC to increase our contribution in the emerging offshore wind market".

Added by Mr. Jiang Binghua, CEO of CMIC, "This agreement marks the first step towards further cooperation and shows strong commitment of both companies under the recently signed Strategic Cooperation Agreement". He continues: "With technical and service support from KenzFigee, CMIC will be able to offer the proven and high-end 3D ACM gangway and further development to meet future requirement from the Chinese market. With this great milestone achieved, we will continue grow in our renewable energy business and contribute to the global energy transition".

The KenzFigee designed and built 3D ACM (Active Motion Compensated) gangway (PRNewswire)

About CMIC

CMIC Ocean En-tech is a leading technology company providing complete engineering, manufacturing and integrated solutions to clients in both onshore and offshore oil and gas, offshore wind and hydrogen sectors. CMIC is also in the business of investing in energy sectors including the renewable energy sector. Established in 1995, CMIC has a large global footprint and operations to serve clients in the energy sector worldwide. CMIC is registered in the Cayman Island and its stocks are traded in the Hong Kong Stock Exchanges (206.HK).



About KenzFigee

Established in 1836, KenzFigee has designed and built more than 4,500 cranes, lifting and handling solutions that fit the specific needs of its clients in the most demanding conditions. Based on our decades of experience, focus on innovation and client requirements, KenzFigee has become a leading supplier and service provider of reliable and durable tailor-made cranes and equipment for the worldwide marine, offshore and wind energy industries.

At KenzFigee we take care of clients during the whole life cycle of the equipment. The experienced professionals provide design, engineering expertise and a variety of services, to support clients increasing operational efficiency and to minimize downtime of equipment.

KenzFigee is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands and has branch offices in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and Aberdeen, United Kingdom.

For more information about Kenzfigee, visit www.kenzfigee.com

Jeanny C.M. de Leeuw-Hulsman

Marketing & Communication Manager

M: +31 (0)6 15623041

E: j.deleeuw@kenzfigee.com

