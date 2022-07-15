XT.com Lists PROJECT202 (P202) With USDT Trading Pair

SINGAPORE, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PROJECT202 (P202) token will soon be listed on XT.com as the P202 and Tether (USDT) trading pair. The go-live schedule of the P202/USDT trading will occur mainly on July 15, 2022, at 10:00 (UTC). Soon, crypto traders will have additional crypto investment options to invest in the P202 token.

P202 is the actual native currency of PROJECT202. The token's function is empowered by the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) algorithm-based blockchain 3.0 system. Similar to the cryptos that have been listed on the exchange, the P202 token can also be used to facilitate transactions. The token's use cases go beyond traders' imagination, allowing users to trade, stake, mine, and farm with it.

On the other hand, whilst expanding more crypto trading options for its community, the P202 listing moves in line with XT.com's goal to become the only dedicated platform enabling users to access the most secure cryptocurrencies as it opens its doors to onboard new tokens.

As the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform, XT.com has made it hassle-free for everyone to start depositing their crypto holdings in preparation for trading from today forward. In regards to the deposit, it is significant to note that there is no one-time deposit option. Instead, crypto traders and investors can save time and effort by making deposits now and after the token gets listed.

Furthermore, users can not only deposit, but they can also withdraw at any time starting from July 16, 2022, at 07: 00 (UTC). Everyone is encouraged to anticipate P202/USDT trading, as the listing marks the first time that PROJECT202 is being onboarded on XT.com.

Jonathan Shih, the Country Manager of XT.com, expressed his delight over the listing, "On behalf of XT.com, I'm excited to welcome the PROJECT202 (P202) token listing on our platform. With the new listing, we intend to accelerate PROJECT202's goal of becoming the foundation for launching large-scale global projects that will work in the future."

About PROJECT202

PROJECT202 is a new generation of blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure that utilizes Proof-of-Stake (PoS) algorithm-based blockchain 3.0 system. The goal of the company is to become the foundation for launching large-scale and global projects that will work tomorrow and in the future, with its own decentralized data centers located in several different countries. Its Spare equipment capacity which is not being used for serving the cryptocurrency infrastructure can be rented for use on its P202 Servers platform with payments rendered through its native token. Transaction processing and the work of the entire PROJECT202 infrastructure relies on server equipment that scales the transaction speed ability to 100,000 transactions per second.

About XT.com

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.com is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.com now serves more than 4.5 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 30+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with a NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform, XT.com also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.com.

