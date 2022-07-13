ZeroEyes Conducts Active Shooter Training Roadshow Supporting U.S. Schools

Will help law enforcement strengthen response tactics for Hobbs Municipal School District (NM), Rancocas Valley Regional HS (NJ), South Side Area School District (PA)

PHILADELPHIA, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, Inc., creators of the only A.I.-based platform focused on weapons detection that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced a roadshow to support active shooter training events at multiple U.S. schools. The company will conduct demonstrations and discussion sessions to educate schools and law enforcement on how to prepare for and respond to active shooter scenarios by leveraging A.I. gun detection software supported by real-time threat intelligence.

ZeroEyes is planning training events with several schools, and will begin its roadshow at the following locations:

Hobbs Municipal School District ( Hobbs, NM ) - July 20

South Side Area School District ( Beaver County, PA ) - July 28

Rancocas Valley Regional High School ( Mt. Holly, NJ ) - August 17

The Gun Violence Archive has recorded more than 300 mass shootings in 2022, averaging 1.7 mass shootings a day. School districts remain a prime target, as evidenced by the recent shooting in Uvalde, TX. Active shooter training events are designed to improve active shooter prevention tactics and boost first responder and police response to future gun threats.

As part of the drills, law enforcement will test their response times for real-world active shooter scenarios both with and without the ZeroEyes platform. Additional school districts and businesses will be invited to attend lunch and learn sessions, hear law enforcement speak about ZeroEyes' technology, and see a demonstration of the platform.

"When we conducted an active shooter drill in 2019, it took law enforcement three minutes to reach the active shooter without ZeroEyes, and only 30 seconds with ZeroEyes," said Dr. Christopher Heilig, Superintendent, Rancocas Valley Regional High School. "ZeroEyes provides invaluable situational intelligence that helps first responders rapidly locate the person with the weapon and minimize casualties."

ZeroEyes' A.I. gun detection platform integrates with existing security cameras and utilizes hundreds of thousands of proprietary images to detect the brandishing of a gun and alert a potential gun threat. The gun detection is then sent to the ZeroEyes Operation Center (ZOC) for human verification, and a timestamp, keyframe image, and location are dispatched over desktop and mobile applications to faculty, staff and first responders within 3-5 seconds.

"I believe ZeroEyes to be a response multiplier that allows students and staff to remain safe and respond quicker when an individual decides to carry out an attack," said Gene Strickland, Superintendent, Hobbs Municipal Schools. "ZeroEyes performs as billed and is an essential component of our Safety and Security Ecosystem within Hobbs Municipal Schools."

"ZeroEyes is an integral and central part of our proactive approach to school security," said Alan R. Fritz, Jr., Superintendent, South Side Area School District. "In the event of an emergency, time is of the essence and the AI technology provided by the ZeroEyes system provides us with extra time to deploy our security measures."

"Our research has found that the average police response time for an active shooter event is approximately twelve minutes," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "When it comes to saving lives, response time is crucial and can have a significant impact on lives saved. By participating in active shooter training events across the U.S., we hope to demonstrate how threat intelligence provided by ZeroEyes can help schools and law enforcement respond to gun-related threats more swiftly and efficiently."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified A.I. gun detection software solution that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and Special Operations military veterans, ZeroEyes delivers accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, within 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

