Shanghai Futures Exchange and Shanghai International Energy Exchange Release 2022 Q2 Trading Volume Statistics

SHANGHAI, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 11, 2022, Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) and its subsidiary Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) released trading volume statistics for the second quarter of 2022.

Highlights:

Total trading volume for SHFE reached 417,144 thousand lots in the second quarter of 2022, with the average daily open interest of 7,954 thousand lots. Total trading days stood at 59.

Copper Q2 total trading volume stood at 9,024 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 338 thousand lots

Aluminum Q2 total trading volume stood at 24,450 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 422 thousand lots

Nickel Q2 total trading volume stood at 7,572 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 93 thousand lots

Gold Q2 total trading volume stood at 9,444 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 230 thousand lots

Silver Q2 total trading volume stood at 33,771 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 739 thousand lots

Steel rebar Q2 total trading volume stood at 119,711 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 2,535 thousand lots

Fuel oil Q2 total trading volume stood at 47,939 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 486 thousand lots

Copper Options Q2 total trading volume stood at 2,467 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 45 thousand lots

Gold Options Q2 total trading volume stood at 1,017 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 33 thousand lots

For more detailed data, please visit: http://www.shfe.com.cn/en/MarketData/

Total trading volume for INE reached 29,476 thousand lots in the second quarter of 2022, with the average daily open interest of 263 thousand lots. Total trading days stood at 59.

Copper Q2 total trading volume stood at 1,503 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 23 thousand lots

Crude oil Q2 total trading volume stood at 14,773 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 64 thousand lots

LSFO Q2 total trading volume stood at 8,806 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 86 thousand lots

TSR 20 Q2 total trading volume stood at 2,914 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 86 thousand lots

Crude oil options Q2 total trading volume stood at 1,479 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 17 thousand lots

For more detailed data, please visit: http://www.ine.cn/en/statements/

About SHFE

With the ultimate goal of serving the real economy, Shanghai Futures Exchange ("SHFE") is under the uniform regulation of China Securities Regulatory Commission ("CSRC") and organizes the futures trading approved by CSRC in accordance with the principles of openness, impartiality, fairness and integrity. Currently there are 20 futures contracts and 6 commodity options available for trading on SHFE.

About INE

Registered in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in 2013, Shanghai International Energy Exchange ("INE") operates the listing, clearing, settlement and delivery of futures, options and other derivatives, formulates business rules, implements self-regulation, publishes market information, and provides technology, venue and facility services.

