HelpMeSee announces Dan Thorpe as Chief of Marketing and Development

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HelpMeSee has announced that Dan Thorpe has joined the organization as chief of marketing and development. In this role, Thorpe will lead worldwide marketing and fundraising operations for the nonprofit, which uses simulation-based training to train cataract specialists to eradicate cataract blindness.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dan to the HelpMeSee team," said Saro Jahani, president and CEO. "An energetic leader, he brings deep professional skills and a passion for mobilizing people to fight against preventable diseases. His work will support our growth around the world."

Thorpe joins HelpMeSee following a lengthy tenure that included multiple leadership roles for the American Cancer Society (ACS), including national senior vice president of community fundraising and vice president of Relay for Life, leading their largest nationwide campaign. During his time with ACS, he developed new campaigns that achieved industry recognition and managed nationwide community fundraising programs that rank among the top in the industry.

Earlier in his career, he served in a variety of development roles at ACS and the American Heart Association throughout Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and South Florida. His work included the successful completion of a merger of two chapters, which led to the launch of a leadership-giving circle and drove strong revenue growth through corporate partnerships, special events, and major donors.

In addition to his work with ACS, Thorpe served as senior vice president of development operations for the American Heart Association — a unique hybrid role managing a multistate field territory while leading development operations for the Mid-Atlantic Affiliate. He also served as the lead fundraiser for the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

The Old Dominion University graduate ('03 and '06) and his wife, Erin, live in Wendell, North Carolina, with their five children. He serves as a volunteer and board member for a variety of community organizations, including his local church.

In a world where 100 million people are blind or visually impaired due to cataract, HelpMeSee works to eradicate cataract blindness by training cataract specialists using virtual reality, simulation-based training. The nonprofit was founded by Al and Jim Ueltschi, who saw the opportunity to end suffering by delivering innovation from the aviation industry to the fight against cataract blindness. Today, with more than 40 simulators and 11 training centers worldwide, the organization partners with governments, universities, and innovators to fight the global cataract blindness crisis and restore sight. For more information, go to: www.helpmesee.org.

