Blackbaud Releases 10th Annual Report on Corporate Social Responsibility and Employee Engagement Trends

The Established Report Analyzes Data from Blackbaud's YourCause® Portfolio for Centralized Social Impact to Show How Companies and Their Employees Engage with Purpose

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today released its 10th annual Industry Review: Employee Engagement and Corporate Social Responsibility Report, which analyzes corporate social responsibility (CSR) program data and employees' philanthropic behavior. The report provides insights and trends from more than 380 participating companies and their 7.6 million+ employees using data collected between January and December 2021 within Blackbaud's YourCause® CSRconnect®, GrantsConnect® and NPOconnect® solutions. Companies evaluated in this report represent a subset of the total client base.

"With an increased focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies, and employees' continued desire to engage in purpose-driven work, it's more important than ever for companies to build and grow their CSR programs," said Brandon Sharrett, president and general manager, Corporate Solutions, Blackbaud. "We've been in the social good business for 40 years and are dedicated to helping companies drive giving and volunteering. This report provides data and insights to help CSR leaders make decisions, benchmark their companies and explore strategies for boosting employee engagement."

Key findings from this year's Industry Review:

Employees volunteered more in-person than virtually in 2021 and continued to favor individual volunteer events over group events. Of the more than 6 million volunteer hours tracked, 72% took place at in-person events. CSR programs can benefit from a hybrid approach to volunteering by offering in-person and virtual opportunities that allow employees to engage with social impact in any way they feel comfortable.

Nearly half of the total donation amount in 2021 from companies evaluated were dollars funded through matching gifts, volunteer grant programs and other incentive and recognition programs. The sum of these company dollars was 43.7% of the total donation amount.

91% of companies supported offline giving within their programs, allowing employees to make donations in a way they are comfortable with. Offline giving accounted for 27% of the total donation amount from companies evaluated in the report.

Companies within the study enabled an additional $1.59 million in donations in 2021 by covering third-party credit card fees as a program benefit.

Over $607 million in grants were awarded from companies using YourCause GrantsConnect in 2021. These companies ran grant programs of all sizes, starting as low as $1,000 in grants awarded.

In addition to 2021 data, the report also provides a look at a few trends overtime from 2016–2021 for full-time employees. It can be helpful to look back on how the industry has shifted alongside changes in the economy and work trends as companies and people continue to focus on purpose. The number of companies and employees evaluated has significantly grown over the years, with 35% more companies represented in this report than last year. The robust report looks at programs and employee engagement by geographic region—both in the U.S and globally. Companies of all sizes are included to provide a holistic view of the current industry.

"We are working in a world that is changing dramatically and with people who are seeking increased support from their employers to help manage these shifts," said Rachel Hutchisson, vice president, global social responsibility, Blackbaud. "I am heartened to see companies of all sizes, especially the small businesses, cultivate a focus on giving and service within their employee community."

The 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer reported that 60% of global employees will choose a place to work based on their beliefs and values, and companies investing in purpose will be well positioned to attract that talent. Download the full Industry Review here, and learn more about Blackbaud's CSR solutions for companies here.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than four decades, Blackbaud is a remote-first company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries

media@blackbaud.com

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Power your passion (PRNewsfoto/Blackbaud) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.