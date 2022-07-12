Specialdocs Partners with Highly Respected Internist to Launch Concierge Medicine Practice in Utah

Dr. Kavita Willesen joins Specialdocs' growing national network of independent concierge physicians

CHICAGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The national appeal of concierge medicine continues to expand as Specialdocs Consultants welcomes Utah physician Kavita Willesen, MD to its network of outstanding physicians.

"Dr. Willesen's approach is an ideal fit for our practice model, centered on the powerful physician-patient connection."

"We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Willesen in developing and launching her membership medicine practice, Atlas Internal Medicine," says Specialdocs CEO Terry Bauer. "Her unique, holistic approach is an ideal fit for our practice model, centered on the powerful physician-patient connection. As the pandemic has emphatically underscored, a long-term relationship with a physician who knows you best is invaluable and simply irreplaceable."

In practice for more than 20 years, Dr. Willesen had become increasingly frustrated with the time constraints, insurance challenges and rising costs of practicing in the traditional, fee-for-service model. The change to a concierge medicine approach at Atlas Internal Medicine near Salt Lake City in Utah literally opened new doors for her and her patients.

"Interacting with patients, understanding their life stories, and personalizing their care, had always been the most rewarding aspect of medicine for me. However, in recent years, it had become the most challenging part," she reveals, "impossible to sustain in today's rushed, impersonal healthcare environment. In my new concierge medicine practice, the time to listen, advise, guide, and most importantly, focus on wellness, has been fully restored."

The membership-based patient panels that define Specialdocs' concierge medicine model are kept intentionally small to enable doctors to thrive as independent practitioners while providing a highly individualized patient experience, according to Bauer. "The challenges inherent in working for large practices or health systems – high rates of physician burnout, decreased reimbursement and a focus on volume over value – are eliminated, giving doctors the freedom to practice according to their own personal vision," he says.

Says C.C., a long-time patient and new member of Atlas Internal Medicine: "I had never heard of concierge medicine before but I know Dr. Willesen is an incredible doctor who has always cared about me as deeply as a friend would. Now it's even easier to contact her and receive her prompt and caring attention. I am convinced this is the best way to get medical care."

