Passport Announces David Field as Head of Strategic Accounts

Global Logistics Veteran Grew Revenues to $300M at DHL Express,Sees Frictionless International Shipping as Next Big Wave for E-Commerce

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport, an international shipping carrier built for cross-border e-commerce, today announced David Field as Head of Strategic Accounts. In the newly-created position, Field will lead the company's strategic direction on next-generation, simple-to-use shipping solutions that are custom built for marketplaces and e-commerce platforms. Field will promote Passport's industry-leading Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) shipping solution that will help e-commerce marketplaces and platforms to: collect and remit the correct amount of duty and taxes, stay in regulatory compliance in each country as well as offer customers an affordable shipping option with a great customer experience.

"There's a huge opportunity for merchants to expand their footprint globally. And that's a game-changer."

Prior to joining Passport, Field spent 16 years at DHL Express where he managed sales teams across Asia, Europe and The Americas. His strategic approach to customer acquisition not only enabled DHL to exceed $300M in annual revenues but, more impressively, grow its customer base by 30 percent in a down economy. Most recently, he served as chief revenue officer at BUKU Ship, a SaaS shipping platform for online retailers.

"Over the course of his career, David has consistently out-performed and that can be directly attributed to his approach of putting customers first and truly understanding their needs," said Passport Co-Founder and CEO Alex Yancher. "When others see challenges, he sees opportunities - and at Passport we are built to find solutions to big hairy problems in cross-border e-commerce, so David is a great fit for us to share the endless possibilities with the e-commerce industry."

"E-commerce has, by and large, been a domestic proposition – with most serving customers in their respective countries using traditional shipping carriers for delivery," said Field. "By tapping into a new platform that enables frictionless cross-border e-commerce, there's a huge opportunity for these same merchants to expand their footprint globally. And that's a game-changer."

Founded in 2017, San Francisco-based Passport is an international shipping carrier built for e-commerce companies and their 3PLs including Kylie Cosmetics, Native Deodorants (P&G brand), Bombas, Raycon and LMNT. The company manages all the complexities associated with international shipping so their consumer brand customers can stay focused on their core business. At the same time, Passport offers end consumers door-to-door tracking and high-touch customer support on all packages being sent to more than 150 countries around the world. More information on the company can be viewed online at https://passportshipping.com

