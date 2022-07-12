New enhanced wiring diagrams in Identifix Direct-Hit® streamline experience for technicians

Intuitive features will save technicians time and make fixes easier

WESTLAKE, Texas, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solera, the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management, has launched new, intuitive color wiring features to Identifix Direct-Hit® Auto Repair Software. The update brings an easier and more convenient experience to the technician-built vehicle repair database with more than 3 million confirmed fixes.

Solera has launched new, intuitive color wiring features to Identifix Direct-Hit® Auto Repair Software.

Direct-Hit subscribers can now view multiple wiring diagrams side-by-side and all at once, creating the ability to trace wires across multiple diagrams and identify all interacting wires throughout the related circuits simply by hovering or clicking a component.

Technicians can print multiple diagrams at once, streamlining the process and reducing the time it takes to make the right fix.

Other enhanced features in Identifix Direct-Hit include:

Updated navigation, highlighting search keywords in wiring diagrams for greater convenience

Intuitive zoomable, drag and move display features for enhanced interaction

User-friendly, one-click access to open diagrams in full-screen view on a new browser tab

"Identifix's new enhanced features in the color wiring diagrams will be a great time saver for any technician trying to trace a wiring circuit," said Bob Mordorski, Identifix ASE Certified Master Technician. "The ability to highlight an entire circuit and see where it goes, what components are on it, and if it potentially changes to a different color wire(s) will be an immense help for technicians doing electrical work."

The new updates complement the full Identifix Direct-Hit experience, which includes access to OEM repair information, accurate parts and labor estimations, and a hotline connecting technicians to ASE-Certified Master Tech experts that provide live technical assistance on more complicated fixes. For more information, visit www.identifix.com.

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business – vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet solutions – Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera empowers its customers to succeed in the digital age by providing them with a "one-stop shop" solution that streamlines operations, offers data-driven analytics, and enhances customer engagement, which Solera believes helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention, and improve profit margins. Solera serves over 300,000 global customers and partners in 100+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

