Luke Denly Joins Caron as Global Director of Marketing

Caron continues its growth in the Life Science market

MARIETTA, Ohio, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caron Products and Services, Inc. ("Caron"), a leading provider of laboratory equipment used in small and large molecule drug development and manufacturing, cell and gene therapy research, and academic research, today announced Luke Denly has joined the company as Global Director of Marketing. Based in Northern California, and reporting directly to the CEO, he will lead the expansion of Caron's marketing efforts across North America, Europe, and Asia.

(PRNewsfoto/Caron Products and Services, Inc. ( (PRNewswire)

Caron continues its growth in the Life Science market

Luke brings to Caron nearly 20 years of industry experience combining both research and business backgrounds. The first decade of his career was spent at the University of California, San Diego and the Salk Institute. Over the past ten plus years Luke was a Director at Avantor Sciences where he used his data-driven insights to provide solutions that enhanced the customer experience.

"We are excited to have Luke join the Caron organization. His extensive background in data driven marketing and overall experience in the life science space will play a key role in our growth strategy moving forward," said Jay Hexamer, Caron President and CEO. "His research and business experience brings a unique perspective that enhances our ability to advance further into therapeutics and toward more advanced cell and gene therapy workflows and vaccine development."

Luke received his Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of California, San Diego. He served as primary researcher for numerous model designs now widely used in the UCSD laboratory. During his tenure at Avantor, Luke was awarded the President's Club Member recognizing the top 2% of associates. He also served on a team implementing strategic, sustainability driven projects resulting in the UCSD Outstanding Campus Vendor in Sustainability Award.

About Caron Products and Services, Inc.

Founded in 1985, Caron Products is a leading provider of laboratory equipment, environmental chambers and incubators, biosafety cabinets and Lab Automation Enclosures in the life science industry. Our customers are in the Biopharma, Biotech, Education, Healthcare and Industrial markets who discover life changing therapies and consumable products to cure illnesses and to enable a healthier world.

All team members at Caron Products are an important part of our ecosystem and our work has meaningful impact in achieving our main goal of "opening doors for scientists". For more information, visit www.caronproducts.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caron Products and Services, Inc. ("Caron")