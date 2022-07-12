Enlivant Certified as a Great Place to Work for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Almost 90% of employees say their work has special meaning, validating Enlivant's unique, purpose-driven culture

CHICAGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlivant, one of the largest senior living providers in the U.S., announces that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work (GPTW) for the fourth consecutive year.

Great Place to Work Institute and its senior care partner Activated Insights have honored Enlivant with certification as a Great Place to Work. The certification process involved surveying almost 4,500 employees from across Enlivant's more than 200 U.S. locations, and had an extraordinary 97% response rate from employees this year. The survey evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included employee pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees' experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.

"Enlivant is thrilled to be certified as a Great Place to Work for the fourth year in a row! We are grateful to our amazing employees, who have made this possible," says CEO Dan Guill. "Being certified as a Great Place to Work provides additional validation that Enlivant's core values of compassion, humility, inclusion, excellence and fun create a strong, positive workplace where all employees can thrive."

Some key findings from the survey regarding employee feedback:

92% of employees feel treated fairly regardless of sexual orientation

91% feel treated fairly regardless of gender

89% of employees say people are treated fairly regardless of their race

90% of employees say their work has special meaning: this is not "just a job"

"We applaud Enlivant for seeking certification and publicly sharing its employees' feedback," said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, CEO of Activated Insights. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace for high performance."

About Enlivant

Since 1981, Enlivant has delivered a pioneering approach to senior living designed to give their residents a supportive, stimulating environment where they thrive in mind, body, and soul. With more than 200 communities across the United States and more than 7,000 residents, the company strives to be the nation's most trusted senior living provider. Enlivant is a certified "Great Places to Work" for four years in a row and is the first senior living portfolio to earn the WELL Health-Safety Rating, recognizing their ongoing commitment to support the health and safety of everyone who walks through their doors. Enlivant has 117 communities that are recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2022-23 Best Senior Living Community in the categories of Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care, the highest number of recognitions in the Best Assisted Living category. Learn more at www.enlivant.com.

About Activated Insights and Great Place to Work

Activated Insights is the senior care affiliate of Great Place to Work, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its aging services certification program, Activated Insights helps Great Place to Work recognize outstanding workplace cultures in the aging services industry and produce the annual Fortune "Best Workplaces for Aging Services™" as well as other Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, and various regions. Through its employee engagement platform, Activated Insights helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, and retention. Learn more at https://activatedinsights.com/ .

