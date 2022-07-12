Emmaus Life Sciences Announces Engagement of Strategic Business Relations and Professional Services Advisor

Acorn Management Partners Will Develop and Implement a Market Awareness Program Targeting Financial Professionals

TORRANCE, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQX: EMMA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the treatment of sickle cell disease, today announced the recent engagement of Acorn Management Partners, LLC to provided professional relations and consulting services to build investor awareness of Emmaus.

(PRNewsfoto/Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Acorn is wells-suited to help us to expand our investor base through its multi-layered business outreach and professional relational services program and we are excited about the prospects for increasing awareness of our company among long-term investors and financial professionals as we expand our business here in the U.S. and in the Middle East North Africa region," noted Yutaka Niihara, M.D., M.P.H., Emmaus' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"We are excited to begin our client-partner relationship with Emmaus Life Sciences. The exceptional safety profile of their pipeline provides a very attractive competitive advantage in a fragmented SCD market. Inline with their vision to make the drug as accessible as possible, Emmaus has also partnered with Assembia LLC, CVS Health and UpScriptHealth to initiate a telehealth program to deliver much needed medications to patients' homes without the need of an in-office visit or and invasive blood draws. Finally, with Emmaus' partnership and ownership of an L-Glutamine manufacturing facility (L-Glutamine is currently only sold by one manufacturer in Japan), it is our belief currently that the company will eventually have the capability to produce Endari for international distribution," commented Sean McDonald, Chief Process Officer of Acorn.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the treatment of sickle cell disease. The company currently markets U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Endari® (L-glutamine oral powder) indicated to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adults and children 5 years and older. The company is also engaged in the discovery and development of innovative treatments and therapies for certain rare and orphan diseases as well as those affecting larger populations, such as diverticulosis. For more information, please visit www.emmausmedical.com.

About Acorn Management Partners

Acorn Management Partners (AMP) is a Professional Relations Company. AMP provides each of our client partners around ~700 monthly presentations to licensed professionals only. Our 6 Step process allows us to evaluate and collect information related to Wall Street's investable perception of our client's company. Through our daily conversations/presentations, we begin to find out Wall Streets' real-time understanding of the Investment thesis, Corporate Reputation and Management's perceived execution, it is essential to conduct Real-Time monthly perception audits. Analyzing and understanding our client's audience is key, to better understand and address the critical factors that impact our client company's reputation and shareholder value.

About Endari® (prescription grade L-glutamine oral powder)

Indication - Endari is indicated to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

Important Safety Information

The most common adverse reactions (incidence >10 percent) in clinical studies were constipation, nausea, headache, abdominal pain, cough, pain in extremities, back pain, and chest pain.

Adverse reactions leading to treatment discontinuation included one case each of hypersplenism, abdominal pain, dyspepsia, burning sensation, and hot flash.

The safety and efficacy of Endari in pediatric patients with sickle cell disease younger than five years of age has not been established.

For more information, please see full Prescribing Information of Endari at: www.EndariRx.com/PI.

About Sickle Cell Disease

There are approximately 100,000 people living with sickle cell disease (SCD) in the United States and millions more globally. The sickle gene is found in every ethnic group, not just among those of African descent; and in the United States an estimated 1-in-365 African Americans and 1-in-16,300 Hispanic Americans are born with SCD.1 The genetic mutation responsible for SCD causes an individual's red blood cells to distort into a "C" or a sickle shape, reducing their ability to transport oxygen throughout the body. These sickled red blood cells break down rapidly, become very sticky, and develop a propensity to clump together, which causes them to become stuck and cause damage within blood vessels. The result is reduced blood flow to distal organs, which leads to physical symptoms of incapacitating pain, tissue and organ damage, and early death.2

1Source: Data & Statistics on Sickle Cell Disease – National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, December 2020.

2Source: Committee on Addressing Sickle Cell Disease – A Strategic Plan and Blueprint for Action -- National Academy of Sciences Press, 2020.

Company Contact:

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.

Willis Lee

Chief Operating Officer

(310) 214-0065 x1130

wlee@emmauslifesciences.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.