Walker® Announces 36 New Part Numbers for Nearly Five Million VIO

New Part Numbers Include Direct-Fit Walker Ultra® Catalytic Converter Coverage, Walker Quiet-Flow® SS Mufflers for Domestic and Import Vehicles

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker® Emissions Control, a leading global brand from Tenneco's DRiV group, has introduced 36 new part numbers to offer increased coverage to over five million vehicles in operation (VIO). New offerings include 14 part numbers for Walker Quiet-Flow® SS mufflers, covering 47 applications; an expansion of Walker's EPA-compliant, Ultra® direct-fit catalytic converters line for 41 applications; and a variety of new pipe & resonator assemblies.

Walker Logo (PRNewsfoto/DRiV) (PRNewswire)

New coverage in July includes Walker Quiet-Flow SS mufflers for more than 1.7 million VIO. Now available for 33 domestic and 14 import applications, Quiet-Flow SS mufflers are the only 100% stainless steel broad market muffler*, delivering longer life versus aluminized mufflers while reducing moisture collection through its internal drainage system. These mufflers feature direct-fit, bolt-on, OE-style replacement hangers, brackets and pipe routings for easy installation. Featured applications include the 2020-2017 Chrysler Pacifica 3.6L (excluding hybrid models) and 2019-2015 Ford Transit 6-cylinder 3.7L with a 130" wheelbase.

The July product expansion also includes EPA-compliant, Walker Ultra direct-fit and manifold converters for 41 applications. Walker offers exclusive** coverage for the 2015-2014 Kia Sorrento 6-cylinder, 3.3L. Additionally, owners of 2019-2015 Ford Transit 6-cylinder, 3.7L models now may equip their vehicles with Walker's direct-fit designs, a bolt-on solution with OE-style flanges, pipe routings and heat shields for easy installation. (EPA-compliant, Ultra direct-fit and manifold converters are for use on OBDII vehicles, 1996 and newer, and are not available for sale or use in California and Colorado.)

Also featured in July are new part numbers for direct-fit pipe & resonator assemblies. Designed with OE performance, sound and fit in mind, Walker's pipe assemblies are now available for over 2.5 million VIO covering 65 applications, including 2019-2015 Ford Transit 6-cylinder, 3.7L (including 148" wheelbase) models and 2020-2017 Chrysler Pacifica 3.6L models.

"At Walker, we constantly strive to offer new, complete solutions to our customers so that they can look to us for a 'one-stop' repair offering that is easy to install, dependable, and provides the perfect fit," said Tanya Rhem, Brand Director, Emissions Control, Walker. "Walker offers engine-to-tailpipe solutions that are made to last, and that give technicians the best possible repair opportunities for the vehicles coming into their shop."

To learn more, visit the Walker website at www.walkerexhaust.com, the Walker Facebook page, Instagram site, and YouTube channel. To receive the latest information directly from Walker, sign up for the newsletter here.

*As of September 2021

**As of July 1, 2022.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2021 revenues of $18 billion and approximately 71,000 team members working at more than 260 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

CONTACT:

Karen Shulhan (DRiV) – 313.617.2086

karen.shulhan@driv.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DRiV