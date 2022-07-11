Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund declares dividend

PITTSBURGH, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) has declared a dividend on its common shares. The fund seeks to provide investors with current dividend income that is exempt from regular federal income tax. In addition, this fund features income exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT).

Tax-Free Dividend Per Share



Record Date: July 22, 2022 Ex-Dividend Date: July 21, 2022

Payable Date: Aug. 1, 2022 Amount Change From

Previous Month $0.041 $ --





The fund has commenced a three-year special terms period with respect to its Variable Rate Municipal Term Preferred Shares, Series 2019, during which it will pay dividends on such shares at a fixed spread over a prevailing short-term tax-exempt rate.

