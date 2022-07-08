AWH Announces Share Purchase Made by Every Independent Director on the Board of Directors

- Emily Paxhia, Scott Swid, and Joseph Hinrichs purchase approximately 60,352 Class A Common Shares in aggregate -

NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc ("AWH", "Ascend", or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, announced that Directors, Emily Paxhia, Scott Swid, and Joseph Hinrichs, each made individual purchases of Class A Common Shares "Shares" in the open market totaling 60,352 shares between July 5th and July 6th. This follows an announcement by AWH that Abner Kurtin, CEO, Chairman, and Founder, and Frank Perullo, President and Co-Founder, made purchases of AWH Shares earlier this week.

"Although the fundamentals remain dislocated from valuations, the Board is confident in the trajectory of the Company and the industry as a whole and remains dedicated to supporting Ascend," said Emily Paxhia, Lead Independent Director for Ascend Wellness Holdings.

AWH is a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator with licenses and assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Simply Herb, Ozone, and Ozone Reserve branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.

