LBA Hospitality Takes Home Numerous Awards at Marriott Conference

Company Culture Leads to a Winning Portfolio

DOTHAN, Ala., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LBA Hospitality, an Alabama–based hotel management company, today announced that many of the Marriott brand hotels they manage received accolades and awards at the recent Marriott Select Brands (MSB) Owner Franchisee Conference. LBA attributes this recognition to their culture, helping to create a portfolio of hotels that rise above the rest. The 2021 winners are:

LBA Hospitality (PRNewsfoto/LBA Hospitality) (PRNewswire)

Dwayne Massengale - Moxy Chattanooga Downtown – Captain of the Year

Moxy Chattanooga Downtown – Hotel of the Year & Highest Guest Satisfaction

Courtyard Houston North /Shenandoah – Platinum Circle Award

Courtyard Houston Heights/I-10 – Gold Circle Award

Courtyard Fort Worth Historic Stockyards – Silver Circle Award

Fairfield Inn & Suites Lebanon – Platinum Circle Award

Fairfield Inn & Suites Conway – Silver Circle Award

Fairfield Inn & Suites Houston League City – Silver Circle Award

SpringHill Suites Lafayette South at River Ranch – Silver Circle Award

TownePlace Suites Franklin Cool Springs – Silver Circle Award

TownePlace Suites Orlando Altamonte Springs/Maitland – Silver Circle Award

The annual awards are based on guest satisfaction surveys (GSS) and how likely a guest is to recommend the property to future guests. A Platinum Circle winner represents a hotel with a GSS score in the top 5% of the brand. A Gold Circle winner represents a hotel with a GSS score in the top 10% of the brand. And a Silver Circle winner has a GSS score in the top 20% of the brand.

"We believe our company culture is what separates us from the rest and that starts with our people. We build teams with people who love what they do and we hire leaders who honor teamwork and respect, while understanding that people are our most valuable resource, says Beau Benton, President, LBA Hospitality. "One of the tenets of this culture is the belief that it is important to celebrate our success. These awards celebrate the exceptional dedication of hotels and team members and the hard work they do every day. We congratulate these outstanding LBA winners!"

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of hotels located in the Southeast and Southwest, the company is a recognized leader developing and operating the most respected brands under franchise licenses of Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, and InterContinental Hotel Group. For more than four decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

Contact:

Judy Cluck

Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Larry Blumberg & Associates, Inc.

678-977-8316

judyc@lbaproperties.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LBA Hospitality