Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau Chooses Allen & Gerritsen as Brand Agency of Record

BOSTON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allen & Gerritsen (A&G), a fully integrated advertising agency headquartered in Boston announces that it has been chosen as the agency of record by The Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau (GBCVB), the primary marketing and visitor services organization of Greater Boston for convention-related business and domestic and international leisure travel, to lead an organizational rebrand and a comprehensive marketing campaign to transform and enhance global visitation to the region.

The Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau (GBCVB) is the primary private sector marketing and visitor services organization charged with the development of meetings, conventions and tourism-related business. (PRNewswire)

A&G was selected in a competitive search out of 25 agencies throughout the United States to support the GBCVB in their goal of increasing travel and tourism to the region, Boston's third-largest industry. The organizations will collaborate to tell the story of an equitable, majority-minority Boston, with 23 diverse neighborhoods that all feature vibrant commercial, cultural and culinary assets. A&G will also lead the GBCVB through an organizational rebrand that will reposition the organization within the travel industry.

"The time has come for Boston to tell its full story, to own that story and to no longer allow others to tell it for us. We are an alluring destination that has pioneered for 400 years and continues to do so," said Martha J. Sheridan, President and CEO of the GBCVB. "This is about the future and how we upend preconceived notions of Boston as we invite visitors to join us in crafting new narratives. Throughout this process, A&G has proven they are the agency to help us achieve that goal. A&G's vast range of knowledge, cultural competency and undeniable love for Boston will help us reveal the breadth of our modern identity through a comprehensive platform."

The new partnership will include brand and creative strategy, brand identity, design, creative concept development and production, data, analytics and more to be deployed across paid digital, social, TV, radio, print, out-of-home and trade show activations.

"We are all about helping our partners build their brand's best self, and being chosen to do exactly that for the tourism brand for the city we love and call home is a huge moment of pride for us," says Andrew Graff, CEO at A&G, which is headquartered in Boston's Seaport District. "We are inspired by the boldness of the GBCVB leadership in their desire to tackle issues that have historically deterred some visitors from considering Boston. We could not be more proud to bring that vision to life by building a platform that creates an authentic and emotional connection to our city," said Jennifer Putnam, Chief Creative Officer at A&G.

A&G has begun work on brand strategy, positioning and creative concepting beginning late June 2022 with work expected to launch in fall 2022, and continue throughout 2023.

About Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau

The Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau (GBCVB) is the primary private sector marketing and visitor services organization charged with the development of meetings, conventions and tourism-related business. Our goal is to enhance the economy of Boston, Cambridge and the metropolitan area.

The tourism marketing effort is a carefully planned strategy that takes into consideration every opportunity to partner with state and city governments, as well as local and private groups who share the same objectives. Through our partnerships, the GBCVB works to stimulate growth in international and domestic markets that offer the highest potential for new business for Greater Boston.

About Allen & Gerritsen

Allen & Gerritsen. Boston & Philadelphia. Independent & Integrated. Creativity & Purpose. Communications & Experiences. Data & Humanity. Black Lives Matter & Climate Change is Real. A&G builds the "Brand's Best Self" through Creative Platforms, Strategic Insights, Communications Planning, Customer Experience, Performance Media, Public Relations, Social Media, Influencer Marketing, Outcomes Driven Analytics, Brand Integration, & more.

Recent credits include: Safety 1st, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cava, Blue Cross Blue Shield Massachusetts, Philadelphia Flyers, Toast, Citrix, Albolene, Allegheny College, Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston, LexisNexis, Cystex, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, UniFirst, Richard King Mellon Foundation, Power Home Remodeling, Certain Dri, Ameresco, Northeastern University, Fresenius, AmeriHealth Caritas, Caron Treatment Centers, National Organization on Disability & more.

Allen & Gerritsen (A&G) is a fully integrated advertising and PR agency, where creativity meets purpose — driven by the desire to help brands do better, be better and show up in ways that make lives better. (PRNewswire)

