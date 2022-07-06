Unilabs Sweden Launches Subtle Medical's AI-powered Imaging Technology to Further Bolstering Patient Care

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unilabs, the leading diagnostic services provider, announced a partnership with Subtle Medical, a healthcare technology company using artificial intelligence for faster and higher quality MRI, to further improve the quality and efficiency of their MRI imaging. The solution, which will first be rolled out in Sweden, will boost Unilabs' MRI programme to provide industry-leading productivity and an even more superior patient experience.

"Unilabs is dedicated to investing in healthcare innovation for the benefit of all of our patients. Having safe, clinically validated, state-of-the-art tools for improved image acquisition is key in the practice of modern radiology," said Dr Thomas Lindahl, Medical Director Unilabs Sweden. "The SubtleMR solution will assist our radiologists in performing high-quality imaging more efficiently."

SubtleMR™ is an AI-powered software that improves image quality from upwards of 60% faster scan times. The software has been clinically validated in multiple peer-reviewed journals showing clinical quality and integrity across diverse sites, scanners, and patients.

SubtleMR™ enables centres to optimise workflows while improving the patient's imaging journey by reducing the amount of time spent in the scanner.

"We could not be more pleased that Unilabs has adopted SubtleMR," said Josh Gurewitz, Chief Commercial Officer for Subtle Medical. "Our unique technology not only supports a better patient experience from less time in the imaging suite but also increases operational workflow efficiencies that allow Unilabs to boost their already efficient imaging programme. We look forward to a long partnership with Unilabs."

To hear Dr. Lindahl speak on behalf of the new partnership and meet with the Subtle Medical team, attend the Satellite Symposia hosted by Subtle Medical at ECR in Vienna, Austria on Friday, July 15th at 12:30. RSVP here .

About Unilabs

Unilabs is one of Europe's largest diagnostics companies, offering a complete range of laboratory, pathology, and imaging services to patients all around the world. A leading digital champion covering the full diagnostic spectrum, Unilabs' +14,200 people save lives every day.

Unilabs invests heavily in technology, equipment, and people – using digital technologies in its state-of-the-art laboratories and imaging institutes to improve the lives of close to 100 million people every year.

About Subtle Medical

Subtle Medical, Inc. is an innovative healthcare technology company with a suite of software solutions that use deep learning to increase the quality and efficiency of medical imaging. Subtle's software solutions are integrated at hospitals and imaging institutions worldwide. It was named a CB Insights Top AI 100 and Digital Health 150 company in 2020 and is an Nvidia Inception Award Winner. For more information, please visit subtlemedical.com or email sales@subtlemedical.com.

