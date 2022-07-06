TAL MELTZER JOINS HALLWOOD MEDIA

Seasoned Producer Joins Top Writer-Producer Management Company as Vice President of A&R

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallwood Media, the music industry's top writer-producer management company, announced today that Tal Meltzer has joined the company as Vice President of A&R. Meltzer joins Hallwood with vast experience from APG, Super X and Vanacore where he successfully placed over 400 syncs. Meltzer was first managed by Hallwood Media founder and CEO Neil Jacobson and Dark Room Records CEO Justin Lubliner as a producer in 2015.

Tal Metzer, Vice President of A&R, Hallwood Media (PRNewswire)

Hallwood Media scored 22 Grammy Nominations in 1 year and now seasoned producer Tal Meltzer as new Vice President of A&R

Meltzer's addition continues Hallwood Media's rapid expansion and thoughtful diversification of services available to their clients. As VP of A&R, Tal will work hand in hand with Hallwood's robust roster of songwriters and producers to fulfill the exponentially increasing number of opportunities being manifested. Tal is also a musician, producer, and writer who has worked with Fergie, Cash Cash, Julia Michaels, Lindsey Sterling as well as many others and has spent the last five years in the film, television, and advertising world.

Hallwood Media founder and CEO Neil Jacobson shared: "Tal embodies what I believe a true A&R should be. Someone who speaks the language of music while simultaneously understanding the insights needed to analyze trends and the needs of our Hallwood customers: music supervisors, advertising agencies and A&Rs."

Hallwood Media boasts an A-List writer-producer roster that includes Jeff Bhasker (Kanye West, Bruno Mars), Sounwave (Kendrick Lamar), Murda Beatz (Drake, Ariana Grande, Migos), David Stewart (BTS, Jonas Brothers), Quay Global (Lil Baby), Ike Beatz (Lil Uzi Vert), IAmTash (Pop Smoke), Yung Dza (Cardi B), Bipolar Sunshine (DJ Snake, Beyonce), Beach Noise (Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem) and Brendan O'Brien (Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen) among others.

Meltzer shared "I'm thrilled by the opportunity to join and contribute to Hallwood as Vice President of A&R. From the first time I met Neil, it was clear that we shared a common vision for what the future of music licensing in television and film could look like. I am excited to tackle this challenge together alongside a Hallwood team filled with world-class producers, writers and talent. I want to thank Neil for welcoming me to the Hallwood family and inviting me on this incredible adventure."

In its first two years in existence, Hallwood Media has experienced enviable client success, including many streaming and radio hits, 22 Grammy Award-nominations this past year alone, and a slew of Billboard Hot 100 No. 1's including Jack Harlow's "First Class" engineered and mixed Nickie Jon Pabón, Cardi B's "Up," produced by Serbia-based producer Yung Dza, BTS' "Dynamite," the K-Pop superstars first-ever English language single, co-written and produced by the London-based David Stewart, Polo G's "Rapstar," co-written by Murda Beatz.

Today's announcement is the latest in several strategic executive hires that has well positioned Jacobson's management company for success in today's shifting music economy. Beyond representing some of the music industry's most in-demand creators, Hallwood Media has also become known for its catalog sales division, where it has represented catalog clients Jeff Bhasker, Nate Ruess, Brendan O'Brien and more in major catalog sales. Jacobson, previously President of Geffen Records, is a longtime artist's rights advocate who has become one of the industry's foremost dealmakers, bridging the gap between investment interests and music rights owners. This February, Jacobson took his SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company), The Music Acquisition Corporation [TMAC], public in a $230m IPO.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hallwood Media