Olight Launched Its Brand-new LEP Rail-mounted Light -- Valkyrie Turbo

SHENZHEN, China, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In June 2022, Olight, a globally leading company specializing in illumination tools announced a completely new product, the Valkyrie Turbo, a First LEP Rail-mounted Light for both short and mid-length builds. Its powerful tight beam enables users to clearly illuminate and lock onto the target in the farthest recesses of night.

With an all-new, strikingly bright LEP light output with 70,225 Candela, the Valkyrie Turbo features a 530-meter maximum throw distance, far more than most LED lights can ever achieve, and with a much brighter beam with almost no spill.

But what is LEP for? The laser light of LEP (Laser Excited Phosphor) features excellent directionality and high intensity, emitting highly concentrated light beam and producing extremely high brightness. Therefore, users can see the target illuminated more intensely, more clearly, and in greater detail to help them make positive identification and enable accurate target acquisition.

Compared to the beam color from the previous Odin Turbo for long-range builds (unveiled in 2021 as Olight's first LEP product) the Valkyrie Turbo emits a much whiter beam, and the width of its beam angle is twice the size of the Odin Turbo. The laser light from Valkyrie Turbo is approved with Risk Group 2 of Optical Biosafety IEC 62471 certification and Class 1 of laser class IEC 60825 certification.

As one of the innovative giants in the flashlight industry, Olight always stands behind its products and commits to continuous innovation in R&D to provide superior lighting experiences for its users. With the launch of the Valkyrie Turbo, the extraordinary innovative concept of using a high-intensity LEP on short builds has been first applied to the market. On the strength of 15-year industry-proven experience and technological breakthroughs, Olight believes that the cutting-edge LEP technology will definitely bring increasingly practical value to users. Stay tuned.

