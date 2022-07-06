Blue Bunny awards 365 days of paid time off to deserving Americans

Lifestyle Influencer & Fun Activist, Kat Stickler, Blue Bunny's First Chief Fun Officer, Will Help Select PTO Recipients Across the Country

CHICAGO, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hungry for some fun? Blue Bunny is here to satisfy your craving this summer. The frozen treats brand, whose purpose is to defend and champion fun, is putting its money where its mouth is with Blue Bunny PTO: Go Have Fun. The purpose-led activation will award 365 days of paid time off to deserving people across the U.S.

Blue Bunny's long-time CEO and face of the brand, Blu®, will team up with newly appointed Chief Fun Officer (CFO) Kat Stickler to bring more fun to everyone's summer, despite the not-so-fun realities, like inflation, that Americans are dealing with. Kat's first assignment as CFO is to select 365 individuals in need of some fun to receive a paid day off from work. The lifestyle influencer, mom and comedian will help review and approve 365 'PTO requests' for hard-working Americans.

"I wasn't looking for a new job, but when Blu approached me with the opportunity to take on the role of Chief Fun Officer, I couldn't refuse," Stickler said. "I've always believed in the importance of making time for fun, no matter how busy we are. Being able to do this not only gives others the chance to have fun but is also my idea of fun, so it's a win-win!"

To fill out your 'PTO request', visit bluebunny.com/PTO and share why you deserve a day off and what you would do for fun if selected. Request forms are live now through July 20 at 5 p.m. CDT. Know someone else who could use a day off to have fun? You can also apply on behalf of another deserving individual!

"Blue Bunny exists to defend and champion fun every day, and we're doing just that by collaborating with Kat to bring much-needed fun to deserving Americans," said Jeremy Hrynewycz, brand marketing director at Blue Bunny. "We knew we needed someone in the Chief Fun Officer role who shares our values and belief in the transformative power of fun, and we couldn't be more thrilled to bring Kat on as the newest member of the Blue Bunny team. We are looking forward to seeing how people plan to spend their day off by going to have fun! We hope they do something that is the most fun for them because if it's fun to you, it's fun to Blu!"

Wells Enterprises, the maker of Blue Bunny, also invites its employees to join in by sharing how they make fun with Blue Bunny. Employee submissions will be eligible for weekly awards that can be redeemed in ways each employee sees as fun. At Blue Bunny, #WeMakeFun, so the awards will be distributed throughout the remainder of 2022.

To learn more about Blue Bunny PTO: Go Have Fun, visit bluebunny.com/PTO.

About Blue Bunny

For more than 80 years, Blue Bunny has been bringing delicious dairy desserts made with fun, fresh ingredients. Today, Blue Bunny offers over 75 varieties of frozen treats. Blue Bunny recently debuted Twist Cones®, a new twist on soft serve that are deliciously soft, straight from your freezer. Plus, Blue Bunny brings the ice cream parlor experience to your home with the award-winning Load'd Sundaes® available in 16 deliciously fun flavors and Load'd Cones® and Load'd Bars® packed with tons of mix-ins. For more information, visit BlueBunny.com.

About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises Inc. is the largest privately held, family-owned ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells, the company is still proudly owned by the Wells family today.

Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop® and Blue Ribbon Classics®.

Wells employs more than 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country. The company is headquartered in Iowa and operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, Iowa, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York, and a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. As the world's largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location, Wells has made Le Mars the "Ice Cream Capital of the World."

