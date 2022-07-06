Bartlett Bearing Debuts New Company Brochure

PHILADELPHIA, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bartlett Bearing Company, Inc., an independent authorized distributor of bearings and accessories headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, debuted their new company brochure at this year's EASA Convention in St. Louis. The 20-page full color brochure marks the company's recent brand update with a sleek new design, the first printed version since 2014.

Bartlett Bearing Company, Inc. Brochure (PRNewswire)

"Bartlett Bearing is proud to be family-owned and operated, as we have been since 1951," says the company's President, Sarah Musser. "This brochure helps to illustrate the values our customers have come to know us by, as well as give people the opportunity to see what kind of benefit we can offer them from a products and service standpoint."

The brochure represents Bartlett Bearing's commitment to its customers, highlighting the history of the company, while showcasing its products and services.

"Over the decades we have been in business, our customers have come to know Bartlett Bearing for our dependability, technical expertise, and the unparalleled inventory we offer," stated Mike Pulley, Vice President of Sales and Operations for the company. "Our real value still lies in the people that make this possible and I think this latest brochure does a great job of really highlighting that."

The brochure is available for digital download by visiting www.bartlettbearing.com/brochure/

Physical copies are available upon request.

About Bartlett Bearing

Bartlett Bearing Company, Inc. is a family-owned and operated bearing distributor founded in 1951, specializing in serving the electro-mechanical repair industry nationwide. Bartlett has grown to six, fully stocked locations as Authorized Distributors for major manufacturers such as SKF, Timken, NTN, Koyo, The Schaeffler Group, and many more. With over 70 years of experience, our highly knowledgeable staff strives to provide the highest quality service for our customers 24/7/365. For more information, visit our website at www.bartlettbearing.com.

