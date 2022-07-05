PERFORMANCE HEALTH DONATES 4 TRUCKLOADS OF MEDICAL SUPPLIES TO UKRAINE

Donation to Assist Those in Need in War-Torn Region

WARRENVILLE, Ill., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Health, a leader in consumer healthcare and the largest global manufacturer and distributor of products to the rehabilitation, physical therapy, and sports medicine markets, has donated 4 truckloads of medical supplies to those in need in Ukraine. A core mission of Performance Health is to help people live their best and they are committed to do their part to help the war-torn country.

"At Performance Health, we are a company of people who value people. Our hearts and support go out to the people of Ukraine. We know that this donation is needed and will be used to assist many that are hurting," said Joy Gallo, Chief Procurement Officer, Performance Health.

As part of the $500,000 donation, Performance Health is partnering with Vector, their global logistics supplier. Vector is part of an ongoing effort to support Ukraine by supplying critical supplies through customer partnerships of product and financial donations. In addition, a Ukranian businessman placed several financial donations to help offset the logistical costs of the transporting the medical donations.

The containers of supplies total more than 120 pallets were picked up from the Performance Health Indianapolis Distribution Center, shipped to Chicago, and then flown to Ukraine. The Ukraine Embassy partnered with the project to charter the plane, due to the need for the products to be shipped. The plane took several trips to deliver all the products.

Once in the country, the first priority of the donations is the Ukraine military with the remainder going to local Ukraine hospitals. The medical supplies include arm slings, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, nitrile gloves, masks and more.

This donation is a continuation of efforts to support Ukraine. Back in March this year, Performance Health announced that they do not manufacture or have direct suppliers in Russia or Belarus. In addition, they no longer purchase raw materials either directly or indirectly from Russia. Their teams actively worked to source alternative suppliers for raw materials.



Performance Health is a leader in consumer healthcare and the largest global manufacturer and distributor of products to the rehabilitation, physical therapy, and sports medicine markets.

