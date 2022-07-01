MedSec Establishes New Healthcare Technology Cyber Risk Management Team

MIAMI , July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedSec, a leading provider of medical device security, today announced it is establishing a new Healthcare Technology Cyber Risk Management (HTCRM) team to expand its biomedical and clinical expertise with a roster of seasoned experts in the field. Phil Englert, who is currently MedSec's Chief Product Officer and a HTCRM expert himself, will move to the role of Advisor to the new team.

MedSec establishes a Healthcare Technology Cyber Risk Management team to expand its biomedical and clinical expertise.

"MedSec serves stakeholders of all kinds within the medical device eco-system. The establishment of this team allows us to better serve our hospital clients, who are tackling medical device security on a day-to-day basis," stated Justine Bone, CEO at MedSec.

MedSec takes a technology first approach at helping clients understand and prioritize what matters most as threats to this critical infrastructure continue to increase.

"Biomedical and Clinical Engineering teams already have too many things on their plate – and they need leverage. Becoming an extension of their team, augmented by our technology capabilities, we're able to help our customers do things that they would otherwise not be capable of doing with their existing staff," added Andrew Donarumo, Chief Technology Officer at MedSec. "Our clients love the combination of being able to 'speak tech' but also 'understand clinical' to help them further achieve their goals."

As Advisor, Englert will continue to help MedSec develop security solutions for hospitals. Englert brings deep knowledge of clinical settings and medical technology to the role. His career spans over 30 years of technical and operational leadership in the healthcare and life sciences space focused on strategic direction setting, operations improvement, and data and technology- enabled business optimization and transformation initiatives. Phil has led the development of Medical Device Security Programs, including governance and operations, vulnerability and patch management, incident response, medical device alerts & SOC integration enabling the prioritization of impactful strategic initiatives and effective maintenance and response activities. His background includes leading strategy and tactics development for a $250m MedTech services organization supporting over 130 Acute Care facilities across 22 states.

