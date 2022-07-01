"4TH OF JULY" ARRIVES WITH A SMASHMOUTH-SIZED BANG

Iconic Alt-Rock Band Celebrates The Height Of Summer With First Original Song Since 2018, Featuring New Singer Zach Goode, Arriving On All Digital Formats



Available Now Via UMe

There could be no better way to continue the Summer of Smash Mouth than with “4th Of July,” the first all-new, all-original Smash Mouth track to feature new lead singer Zach Goode at the helm. Today, UMe releases “4th Of July,” Smash Mouth’s fresh take on everyone’s favorite height of the summer holiday on all digital formats. Here, the vocal talents of the NYC-born, LA-based Goode shine through on a zesty, fun-in-the-sun song that celebrates what enjoying summertime is all about. (PRNewswire)

Today, UMe releases "4th Of July," Smash Mouth's exciting, fresh take on everyone's favorite height of the summer holiday on all digital formats. Here, the vocal talents of the New York City-born, Los Angeles-based Goode shine through on a zesty, fun-in-the-sun song that celebrates what enjoying summertime is all about.

"4th of July was always my favorite holiday when I was a kid," says Smash Mouth bassist and founding member Paul DeLisle. "Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas are all cold-weather affairs. The 4th of July is the only major holiday landing smack dab in the middle of summer. It needs a theme song, right?" (Right!)

The first original Smash Mouth song to be released since 2018, "4th Of July," was written by all five band members: bassist Paul DeLisle, keyboardist Michael Klooster, drummer Randy Cooke, guitarist Sean Hurwitz, and vocalist Zach Goode. Admits DeLisle, "I had the idea for this track years ago, but it wasn't until everyone put their own individual stamps on it that it became a classic Smash Mouth song." Without a doubt, Goode is especially strong in his debut performance on an original Smash Mouth tune, one that has instantly become the feel-good hit of the summer.

Smash Mouth is taking their high-energy show on the road this summer, too, with four dates already confirmed. July 3 will find Smash Mouth at Red, Rhythm, and Boom in Mason, Ohio, and then they'll be at Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville, Oregon, on July 8; Xfinity Mobile Concert Series at Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock, California, on July 9; and Summer Concert Series in Palmdale, California, on July 23 with more dates to be released. Click HERE for more information on the tour.

The Summer of Smash Mouth officially got underway on June 10, when UMe released "Never Gonna Give You Up," Smash Mouth's truly bold and lively cover of British soul-pop sensation Rick Astley's iconic 1987 hit single on all digital formats. This refreshing reimagining spotlights the vocal talents of Goode to an absolute T. Click HERE to listen now.

Prior to that, back on May 13, UMe released "All Star (Owl City Remix)," Owl City's bold reworking of Smash Mouth's iconic 1999 hit single, on all digital formats. This fresh take on a perennial classic adds a new layer of sunny electronic pep to a song recognized worldwide for its inherently joyful get-up-and-go disposition. Click HERE to listen now.

Another feather added to Smash Mouth and new frontman Zach Goode's collective cap, the vibrant good-time nature of "4th Of July" is only gonna help make that special summertime feeling last forever. Thanks to this exciting new track, there's no doubt the Summer of Smash Mouth continues onward with an endless bang.

Listen to Smash Mouth's "4th Of July" HERE now.

