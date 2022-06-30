PCF Insurance Acquires Property and Casualty MGA United Underwriters

LEHI, Utah, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced the strategic acquisition of Utah-based property and casualty managing general agent (MGA) United Underwriters. Sherman & Company advised United Underwriters on the transaction.

Founded in 1998, United Underwriters offers 150-plus agencies across the Western United States property and casualty MGA services and programs including homeowners, renters, dwelling, commercial, personal umbrella, earthquake, and auto insurance.

"We are proud to welcome United Underwriters to the PCF family," says Peter C. Foy, Chairman, Founder, and CEO of PCF Insurance. "United Underwriters is one of Utah's fastest growing MGAs and possesses a proven track record of success. PCF's growth strategy centers around leveraging the deep bench strength and collective experience of our partner network for the good of our clients. The United Underwriters team is an outstanding addition to PCF because of their unique product and service offering."

As an insurance carrier, United Underwriters becomes the latest addition to an extensive list of successful PCF specialty insurance agencies to benefit from the vast infrastructure of resources and services of the PCF Insurance network. United Underwriters' services, experience and market supports PCF's growth trajectory by diversifying its product and solution offerings.

About United Underwriters

One of Utah's fastest growing insurance carriers, United Underwriters was founded in 1998 in Provo, Utah, and is affiliated with over 150 Utah-based insurance agencies as a major provider of personal and commercial insurance. With insurance solutions for homeowners, renters, dwelling, commercial, personal umbrella, earthquake, and auto insurance, United Underwriters takes pride in offering great insurance rates and claim services to all its customers. For more information, visit uuinsurance.com.

About Sherman & Company

Established in 2004, Sherman & Company is an investment banking firm dedicated to the convergence of the insurance, healthcare, technology, and asset management industries. Learn more at sherman-company.com.

About PCF Insurance Services

Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. A top 20 U.S. broker, PCF's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partners alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources to over 2,000 employees throughout the U.S. Learn more at pcfins.com.

