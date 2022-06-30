2022 Literary Titan Gold Book Award Winner Empowers Women to Find Their Voice

Emotional and mental health advocate, Kyli Santiago receives the June 2022 Literary Titan Gold Award for her poetry book, Healing Yesterday's Tears

ATLANTA, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyli Santiago's award-winning collection Healing Yesterday's Tears aims to raise awareness and show women that by using the healing power of poetry, they can overcome emotional trauma and reclaim their strength.

Inspiring Poetry Book, (PRNewswire)

No stranger to the struggles of womanhood, the poet passionately states, "From the time we're little girls, women are taught to adhere to societal conditions that program us to stay small, weak, and submissive. This horrible state of mind leaves us predisposed to a vicious cycle of low self-esteem and low self-worth. My mission is to help women everywhere break the invisible chains that bond them and use poetry to find their voices, value their worth, and reclaim their power."

Creatively rich and introspective, Healing Yesterday's Tears addresses painful topics like depression, emotional abuse, domestic violence, rape, low self-worth, and single motherhood, while skillfully interweaving themes of self-love, empowerment, inner strength, and healing. This powerful book is an invaluable self-esteem building resource that no woman braving this challenging world should be without!

Praise for Healing Yesterday's Tears

"Santiago always leaves readers feeling strengthened and emboldened to meet obstacles head-on. I highly recommend Santiago's work to anyone looking for the inspiration to love themselves again." – Literary Titan

"Being in abusive relationships destroys one's self-esteem. Through these poems, Kyli aims to help [women] discover self-love and encourages them to practice self-preservation. If you're looking for some moving introspective poetry to delve into, I highly recommend Healing Yesterday's Tears." – Pikasho Deka, Readers' Favorite

"Use the words of this book to motivate you to keep moving forward. Love yourself. Get rid of the negative and the toxic. Realize your worth." - Philip Van Heusen, Readers' Favorite

Winner of the June 2022 Literary Titan Gold Book Award Healing Yesterday's Tears is available in Paperback and eBook on Amazon, and wherever books are sold.

To learn more, visit: https://kylisantiago.com/

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kyli Santiago is a poet, performer, and emotional wellbeing and mental health advocate. Using poetry, performance, and alternative healing techniques, she healed herself from depression without conventional medicine. For details about her mission to raise awareness about the healing power of poetry, visit: https://healingpowerofpoetry.org.

Kyli Santiago - Poet, Spoken Word Artist, Advocate. kylisantiago.com (PRNewswire)

