Sedgwick highlights sustained support of ESG priorities

Company aspires to be a leader in acting with purpose and social consciousness

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, announced its vision for corporate responsibility and shared the company's continued advancements in environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives across its operations.

"As our ESG vision states, 'We aspire to lead our industry in acting with purpose and social consciousness and to promote sustainable practices, so that our planet and all of us on it can thrive long into the future,'" said Mike Arbour, Sedgwick CEO.

Sedgwick's commitment focuses on initiatives in the areas of environmental (caring for the Earth), social (caring for its colleagues, clients and communities) and governance (organizational conduct).

Heather Lawley, Sedgwick global head of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and ESG, said, "Our ESG strategy reflects a methodical approach to leveraging key areas of importance to Sedgwick's business in order to make a meaningful difference in the world. We are proud to continue the great work Sedgwick has been doing for years and to identify future opportunities for growth — all with a heightened understanding of our role and responsibility as a business leader."

Among Sedgwick's key accomplishments:

Operated for more than 50 years as a values-driven company committed to doing the right thing. The company maintains a strong focus on business ethics and strongly enforces its code of conduct.

Reduced its carbon footprint by implementing virtual inspection tools in place of travel to loss sites where possible, reducing the size of its car fleet, and promoting colleagues' use of electric and hybrid vehicles for business travel.

Transitioned numerous processes to digital capture and storage, eliminating the need for printing and greatly reducing paper use. Sedgwick has also gone paperless at events and trade shows by leveraging more digital experiences, QR codes and plantable seed paper.

Committed to reducing e-waste tonnage and the associated release of harmful toxins through technology repair programs, donations and partnerships with reputable recycling companies that can extend systems' usefulness.

Integrated DEI throughout its business and people practices. It starts at the top, with Arbour signing the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge. In a recent global engagement survey, Sedgwick colleagues ranked DEI the highest index, including the areas of hiring from a variety of backgrounds, meaningful work, diversity commitment, sense of belonging and environment of belonging.

Established a high-performance culture of caring, learning and recognition. The company offers its colleagues a robust suite of benefits focused on their mental, physical, financial and professional well-being. It also supports colleagues' career journeys by providing ongoing development and engagement opportunities.

Over the last four years, more than doubled its annual spending with diverse partners (SBE, MBE, WBE, etc.).

"At Sedgwick, taking care of people is at the heart of everything we do, and that includes our colleagues, our clients and the global community," Arbour said. "We strive to maximize our opportunities for collective impact by 2030 and are deeply committed to supporting this important strategy as an extension of our belief that caring counts."

