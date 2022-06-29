Microsoft Recognizes 3Cloud as Top Azure Partner Worldwide with Multiple Partner of the Year Awards

CHICAGO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Cloud announced today they have been recognized as the top Microsoft Azure partner credentialed by winning four worldwide and two United States Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards across multiple categories:

Worldwide Winner Migration to Azure

Worldwide Winner Solution Assessments

US Winner Solution Assessments

US Winner Modernizing Applications

Worldwide Finalist Analytics

Worldwide Finalist Healthcare & Life Sciences

3Cloud was selected from over 3,900 worldwide and 1,800 national partner nominations, for demonstrating excellence in digital innovation and modernizing clients' data estates and applications on the Microsoft Azure platform.

Backed by Gryphon Investors since 2020, 3Cloud is the largest Microsoft partner who is focused exclusively on Microsoft Azure. With a dedicated team of over 600 full-time Azure experts, 3Cloud accelerates digital transformation across data and analytics, application innovation and cloud platform. 3Cloud has experienced unprecedented growth organically and through acquisitions and continues to outpace the Azure market growth of 46% year-over-year.

"We are truly honored to be recognized by Microsoft as the top Azure partner," declared Mike Rocco, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of 3Cloud. "We owe our success to our team, a group of top Azure engineers and consultants who have come to 3Cloud to work on innovative Azure projects. Today, we have been acknowledged as the Azure leader and we are positioned in the market for continued accelerated growth."

"Each year, 3Cloud delivers leading edge cloud technology and innovative Azure solutions to the marketplace," said Jim Dietrich, Co-Founder & President of 3Cloud. "With our depth of Azure expertise, we believe this is the principal reason our clients choose to work with 3Cloud and why we have been awarded these 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards."

3Cloud services enterprise organizations, including many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, including: healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, oil and gas, and higher education. Most notably, 3Cloud excels in the migration and modernization of customer's data estates and applications on the Azure platform.

"3Cloud has distinguished themselves as a top Azure partner, completely dedicated to Microsoft Azure," said David Totten, Microsoft CTO. "We value the significant impact 3Cloud has on driving Azure-based solutions and what that brings to our joint clients. 3Cloud stood out among an exceptional pool of nominees, and I'm continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Azure technologies and the impact their expertise has on our clients."

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year. Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog: https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-the-2022-microsoft-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists/ . The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards .

About 3Cloud

As a top Microsoft services partner focused 100% on the Azure platform, 3Cloud helps clients build, migrate, modernize and manage their applications, infrastructure, data and analytics in the cloud. Founded by Mike Rocco and Jim Dietrich who served over 15 years together at Microsoft, 3Cloud combines a team of highly experienced cloud architects and technologists with a strong network of Microsoft sales and engineering relationships to deliver the ultimate Azure experience for clients. 3Cloud is headquartered in Chicago and serves clients throughout the U.S. To learn more, visit www.3cloudsolutions.com .

