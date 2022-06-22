Arizona Voters' Agenda: Voters Want to Protect Environment, Addressing Forest Fires and Air Quality Among Priorities

Big Question for Candidates: "What sustainable practices should continue and be implemented to protect Arizona's air, land, and water and foster a high quality of life for all?"

PHOENIX, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of releasing survey findings on water issues important to voters earlier this week, Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) today released additional environmental findings as part of their ongoing reveal of the Arizona Voters' Agenda, which identifies what likely voters in the general election want to hear about from candidates as they campaign for their votes.

The newly released data from the Arizona Voters' Agenda emphasizes Arizonans' strong desire to ensure sustainable practices that preserve and protect Arizona's natural environment. Voters identified specific priorities, including spending and policy measures to prevent forest fires and improve air quality. These are in addition to securing long-term water supplies, revealed as a top priority earlier this week.

"Arizonans know our natural resources and environment are interconnected to the quality of life in our state. The environment was also a top issue with broad consensus in CFA's Gallup Arizona Survey in 2020," said Dr. Sybil Francis, President & CEO of CFA. "As voters are making their decision about whom to support, they want to hear about what candidates are going to do to make sustainable gains on environmental concerns affecting our everyday lives and the future economic vitality of our beloved state."

Amid Arizona's all too real and devastating fire season, the Arizona Voters' Agenda shows that voters across the state consider preventing forest fires a high priority. In fact, 93% of likely voters support "increasing spending and measures to prevent forest fires on state land," including 90% Republican support, 93% independents/unaffiliated support, and 95% Democratic support. The survey was conducted in April, before the recent wildfires reported in the news.

While forest fires are a contributing factor to the air quality in Arizona, voters are also clear that improving the quality of air overall is important. In all, 88% of likely voters support the policy position of "improving air quality," including 80% Republican support, 98% independents/unaffiliated support, and 99% Democratic support.

