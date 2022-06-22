Allied Electronics & Automation Offers More Than 2,100 Ready-to-Ship Industrial Networking Solutions

Allied's range of industrial networking solutions includes IT and OT engineered to expand connectivity, improve data collection and transfer, enhance analysis and control capabilities, minimize equipment downtime and capitalize on the numerous advantages of Industry 4.0.

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, offers more than 2,100 ready-to-ship industrial networking solutions from trusted suppliers including Endress+Hauser , Brainboxes , LAN Power and Real Time Automation (RTA) .

Allied Electronics & Automation is a trading brand of RS Group plc (formerly Electrocomponents plc), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions for designers, builders and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. (PRNewswire)

Industrial networking solutions include both information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) and enable operators in the manufacturing, automation, food & beverage, medical, packaging, material handling, semiconductor, transportation and energy industries to expand connectivity, improve data collection and transfer, enhance analysis and control capabilities, minimize equipment downtime and capitalize on the numerous advantages of Industry 4.0.

Endress+Hauser is a global leader in measurement instrumentation services and solutions intended for industrial process engineering applications in various industries. The company designs and develops solutions for measuring, analyzing and transmitting information about flow, level, pressure and temperature processes and optimizing those processes in terms of economic efficiency, safety and environmental impact. Industrial networking solutions available at Allied include panel meters , PC data acquisition tools , sensors and thermometers .

Brainboxes has been designing, manufacturing and supporting industrial communication technologies since 1984 and is committed to helping businesses of all sizes realize the benefits of Industry 4.0. Brainboxes' solutions are easy to use, highly configurable and extremely reliable, and include tools for implementing machine monitoring, connecting legacy equipment to the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), extracting data from production lines and initiating factory automation projects. Solutions available at Allied include Ethernet switches , remote I/O modules and signal conditioners and converters .

LAN Power designs, engineers and manufactures breakthrough technologies for analog and internet protocol (IP) surveillance, security and IT systems and is committed to providing customers with flexibility, simplicity and value. Solutions available at Allied include Power over Ethernet (PoE) midspan injectors, splitters and IP camera installation tools.

Real Time Automation (RTA) specializes in designing, manufacturing and supporting industrial data connectivity, conversion and control solutions designed to route data simply and effectively throughout factory floors. Solutions include remote I/O modules, embedded controllers and control software, serial communication interfaces, quality assurance systems and protocol converters , which are currently available at Allied.

Allied's complete range of ready-to-ship industrial networking solutions extends from Ethernet switches , IoT Edge gateways , media converters , routers and wireless communication devices to servers , cameras , panel meters , PLCs , HMI displays , Ethernet and network cables , data, Ethernet and telecom connectors , industrial cable assemblies , protocol converters and software and features more than 2,100 products from dozens of industry-leading suppliers.

For more information about industrial networking solutions, please check out " Industrial Networking: IT/OT Convergence ," an Allied Expert Advice article by Allied Product Portfolio Manager Gary Guess. For assistance identifying industrial networking solutions optimized for your unique applications, contact your local Allied representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to Allied's technical support team .

Allied Electronics & Automation, part of RS Group

Allied Electronics & Automation is a trading brand of RS Group plc (formerly Electrocomponents plc), a leading global omni-channel industrial product and service solutions provider to customers who are involved in designing, building and maintaining industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. RS Group plc stocks more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million industrial customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship nearly 60,000 parcels daily.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2022, reported revenue of $3.3 billion.

For more information about Allied Electronics & Automation, please visit www.alliedelec.com/ or connect with us via social media on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

Image Download:

https://bit.ly/3HzrJSz

Editorial Contact & Media Inquiries:

Karen Gavenda

Allied Electronics & Automation, part of RS Group

Karen.Gavenda@alliedelec.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allied Electronics & Automation