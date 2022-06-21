Telit to Reinvent IoT with New NExT Embedded Portfolio of Out-of-the-box Connectivity Solutions

Telit NExT Embedded expands embedded connectivity options for cellular IoT modules that reduce cost, ease complexity, and save power consumption

NExT Embedded ME310G1 LTE-M module is the first module to integrate the leading-edge ultra-miniature cellular SIM chip technology

IRVINE, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced it is broadening its IoT connectivity portfolio with the introduction of Telit NExT Embedded. Employing next generation integrated SIM (iSIM) and embedded SIM chip (eSIM) technology in the cellular IoT module with an array of intuitive, easy-to-use connection, and device management tools, Telit NExT Embedded will materially simplify deployment of cellular connected IoT devices at any scale. Without the need for a SIM tray or any extra components on the device side, this comprehensive, scalable management resource for IT and IoT managers in the back office allows IoT adopters to innovate faster — with more security and less complexity during device design and throughout deployment operations. For more information on Telit NExT Embedded, visit: https://www.telit.com/telit-next-embedded-evaluation.

Telit NExT Embedded is the evolution of module-embedded connectivity that Telit helped pioneer with the 2017 introduction of simWISE integrated SIM technology. iSIM lowers the total cost of ownership, reduces the bill of materials, streamlines operations, and reduces costs from errors and manual processes. Complementing the offering, Telit is introducing a line of embedded SIM modules with the ME310G1 — the first LTE-M module to be equipped with the leading-edge ultra-miniature cellular SIM chip technology. Together, the two technology options — integrated and embedded SIM — allow developers and providers to deploy cellular connected products anywhere on the globe out-of-the box.

Telit offers a portfolio of embedded connectivity options designed to enable IoT businesses to:

Design devices with/without a SIM socket or a SIM chip

Leverage form factor families with modules to support different cellular technologies and regions

Innovate with the latest SIM chip on module options and full eUICC compliance

Work with Telit NExT profiles for major tier-one MNOs globally

Expand deployments with iSIM in sync with global carrier plans to support standards

Excel in operational efficiency with over-the-air (OTA) and eUICC-aligned management tools and resources that meet flexibility, simplicity, scalability and security needs now — and that also future-proof the deployment

"A recent industry survey by a Fortune 500 IT giant found that the selection of embedded connectivity for IoT devices is second in the top five IoT best practices by highly successful IoT adopters. Telit NExT Embedded is absolutely aligned with that trend," said, Tomer Lavie, Head of Connectivity Business Unit, Telit. "Because most MNOs and MVNOs still require a physical SIM, our portfolio of embedded SIM modules continues to grow and complement the integrated, chipless SIM offering we have with simWISE. Together, they represent the next step in mass-market IoT enablement, facilitating global scaling deployments of fully remotely provisioned devices."

About Telit

Telit simplifies onboarding of connected 'things' with a portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules; cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services; edge and cloud software; and data orchestration, IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. With over two decades of pioneering IoT innovation experience, Telit delivers award-winning, secure, integrated IoT solutions for many of the world's largest enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers, so they can connect and manage IoT at any scale.

