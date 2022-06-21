NAFTOS, LEADER IN LICENSED NFTS, PARTNERS WITH NIFTY'S, COMMUNITY DRIVEN NFT PLATFORM

Partnership Provides Brands with Highly Bespoke Fan Communities for NFTs and Metaverse

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Naftos, the leader in licensed NFTs and the Metaverse, announced today a partnership with Nifty's, the NFT-powered fan community platform. The partnership allows the companies to work together to develop bespoke NFT and Metaverse programs for leading brands across the entertainment, sports, fine art, and automobile industries.

"Nifty's eco-friendly and community-centric technology and approach to bringing brands and creators into Web3 at scale is outstanding, and a cut above the rest. Working together will allow us to further create the best digital experiences for the fans of the brands for which we produce content," Naftos's CEO Barry Rosenbaum said.

"We're thrilled to begin an official partnership with Naftos. Barry Rosenbaum and his team have the experience and level of understanding in branding and licensing that few in the NFT space possess. Our partnership accelerates our path to become industry leaders in delivering NFT-powered collectibles, experiences, and rewards." said, Jeff Marsilio, Nifty's CEO.

The joint mission of the partnership is to empower premier clients with highly customizable, eco-friendly NFT programs to fit their brand's ethos and to enable the most immersive and rewarding digital experiences for each brand's fan base and audience.

About NAFTOS

Naftos is an NFT and Metaverse Specialty Company, creating a new income stream for brand owners using customized NFTs to enhance and build brand loyalty with endless royalties. Backed by Draper Goren Holm and a seasoned leadership team of licensing, marketing, consumer products, digital consulting, and crypto specialists, Naftos brings unsurpassed expertise to NFTs and the Metaverse. Among its offerings is a comprehensive platform where individuals buy, collect, and sell NFTs in a community of like-minded collectors.

About NIFTY'S

Nifty's, Inc. is a platform for NFT-powered fan communities, enabling brands to drive participation across their ecosystems and giving fans new ways to express--and be rewarded for--their fandom. Our innovative and easy-to-use interface enable communities to collect and trade digital art and other collectibles from their favorite brands and creators. Leveraging eco-friendly blockchain technology, Nifty's empowers our partners with a premium, flexible and secure platform to launch their NFTs and make them discoverable by Nifty's global community.

About Draper Goren Holm

Draper Goren Holm, a partnership between Tim Draper, Alon Goren, and Josef Holm, is a venture studio and fund focused on accelerating and incubating early-stage blockchain and fintech startups, while simultaneously producing the industry's top cryptocurrency events including Security Token Summit, Global DeFi Summit, and LA Blockchain Summit. Portfolio companies include LunarCRUSH, Plenty Defi, Tezos Stable Technologies, Totle, Ownera, Degens, Giftz, Vertalo, CasperLabs, Rivet, Simetria NAFTOS and more. More information can be found at https://drapergorenholm.com.

