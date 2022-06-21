INCREASING ACCESS TO VETERINARY CARE TOPS THE AGENDA AT THE 6TH ANNUAL VETERINARY INNOVATION SUMMIT

Topline findings to be released from a new study on the impact of DEI barriers to pet ownership

ORLANDO, Fla., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While more than 70% of US households have pets, and the overwhelming majority of pet owners see them as family members, an estimated 88 million animals receive minimum to no veterinary care, according to the Veterinary Industry Council (VIC). Finding solutions to remove barriers and expand access to a spectrum of care are among the issues veterinary industry leaders will tackle at the sixth annual Veterinary Innovation Summit, September 27-28, in Portland, OR, sponsored by VIC and the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC). Register and learn more at VeterinaryInnovationSummit.com .

Financial constraints are just one of many barriers families face when trying to provide healthcare to their pets.

The summit will feature a CEO-led panel on the future landscape of animal health and sessions on timely issues including: how to meet increased demand for veterinary care; the immediate need for a new mid-level veterinary practitioner position to help address the veterinary workforce challenges; and a top line report from a novel study on DEI barriers to pet ownership and care.

"Financial constraints are just one of the many barriers families face when trying to provide healthcare to the animal members of their families. Other barriers, just as formidable, include geography, travel and transportation, cultural and communication differences, owner awareness of the value of preventive care, and more," said Douglas Aspros, DVM and VIC Board Chair. "The Veterinary Innovation Council believes it is important for all animals to have access to basic veterinary healthcare services. As the leaders in our industry, we need to look for new, more flexible options for families, and cannot let the desire to always deliver 'gold standard' care become another barrier itself. We need to accept and support access to a spectrum of care so that veterinarians and their teams can meet their clients where they are."

The sixth annual Veterinary Innovation Summit invites progressive thinkers to gather, network and strategize for the future while reimagining the delivery of care through a more client-centered approach. The 2022 event will focus on how technology intersects with traditional veterinary care, advocate for transformational changes, help develop solutions that advance the veterinary profession and build future-ready leaders.

The Summit will also showcase new and innovative companies in the veterinary profession culminating in a live Pitch Competition.

"The NAVC founded the Veterinary Innovation Council to bring together the industry's best thinkers and innovators to develop and champion solutions to key emerging issues in our industry," said NAVC CEO Gene O'Neill and past VIC Board Chair. "With the veterinary industry's leading organizations behind it and serving on its Board, we will further elevate access to healthcare for animals worldwide."

The VIC Board is comprised of leaders and executives from some of the most innovative companies and academia serving the veterinary profession including Animal Health Economics; Animal Policy Group; ASPCA Animal Hospital; Covetrus, North America; Hill's Pet Nutrition US; IDEXX; Mars Veterinary Health; Merck; Nationwide; Petco Love; PetIQ; Pet Smart Charities & Pet Smart Charities of Canada; Purina; Royal Canin; The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine; Veterinary Business Advisors; Veterinary Practice Partners; and WellHaven Pet Health. To learn more, visit https://navc.com/vic .

About the NAVC

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. The world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best medical care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including: educational events, headlined by VMX, the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized annually as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about the NAVC's products and brands, visit https://navc.com/ . To see our schedule of upcoming events, visit https://navc.com/calendar/ .

