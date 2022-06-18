AMERICAN COLLEGE OF PREVENTIVE MEDICINE ANNOUNCES SCIENTIFIC EXCELLENCE AWARD WINNERS

Posters focusing on health disparities, sex differences, maternal health and armed services hospitalizations honored during Preventive Medicine 2022 in Denver

DENVER, June 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the closing day of Preventive Medicine 2022 (PM2022), the American College of Preventive Medicine (ACPM) announced the winners of its Scientific Excellence Awards for physician member-led, evidence-based research. ACPM President M. "Tonette" Krousel-Wood, MD, MSPH, FACPM, presented the awards during a ceremony at the annual meeting, which brings together the brightest minds in public health and preventive medicine.

American College of Preventive Medicine (PRNewsfoto/American College of Preventive Medicine) (PRNewswire)

The Scientific Excellence Awards are designed to recognize and reward the outstanding research of medical and scientific professionals working in preventive medicine.

More than 70 ACPM members showcased their latest research and shared best practices in preventive medicine during poster presentations at PM2022, and a panel consisting of members of the ACPM Board of Regents selected the top three honorees. The 2022 ACPM Scientific Excellence Award winners are:

First place – Eunice Neeley , MD, MPH, Explaining Black-White Differences in Maternal Hypertensive Disorders: Findings from the Louisiana Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System (PRAMS), 2016-2019 – Tulane University

Second place – Christopher Snitchler , DO, Sepsis Hospitalizations Among Active Component Service Members, U.S. Armed Forces, 2011-2020 – Uniformed Services University

Third place –Erin Winkler, MD, Length of Maternity Leave and Maternal Health in the U.S. Military – Uniformed Services University

"Our 2022 Scientific Excellence Award winners exemplify this year's conference focus on the science, evidence, and analyses that inform preventive medicine," said Dr. Krousel-Wood. "Congratulations to our winners and to all who participated in poster presentations. The research led and presented by preventive medicine physicians at PM2022 will contribute to advancements in public health, help inform our approach to disease prevention and health disparities, and lead to better health and wellbeing of all populations."

PM2022 featured dozens of sessions and presentations focusing on challenging healthcare topics – from health equity and gun violence to vaccine hesitancy and chronic disease prevention. For more information about PM2022, visit ACPM online, here, and follow the conversation on social media using #PM2022.

About ACPM

The American College of Preventive Medicine (ACPM) is a professional medical society of approximately 2,000 physicians dedicated to improving the health and quality of life of individuals, families, communities and populations through disease prevention and health promotion.

For more information, visit www.acpm.org

Contact: Alicia Stanford, astanford@brgcommunications.com, Phone: 703-739-8345

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American College of Preventive Medicine