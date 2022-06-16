Transport Topics Recognizes Roadrunner's Driver-Centric Culture with Industry Recruiting Professional of the Year Award

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner, a nationwide less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier specializing in long-haul metro-to-metro shipping, today announced that Dave Renfrew, Vice President of Capacity for the company, has been awarded the Industry Recruiting Professional of the Year by Transport Topics.

"This is well deserved recognition for Dave and the team. We've worked hard to create an environment that empowers drivers to succeed," said Roadrunner President Frank Hurst. "Our drivers are everything to us and we are proud of how much progress we have made as partners."

Last year Roadrunner overhauled its driver relationship program to re-emphasize the driver experience, hiring Dave Renfrew in the process. Renfrew's award-winning work has included a focus on recruiting veterans and female drivers, and has resulted in Roadrunner becoming a destination of choice for owner-operators and team drivers.

Roadrunner's unique LTL network enables owner-operator truck drivers to earn industry leading pay nationwide because of the flexibility provided by Roadrunner's model.

"Our mission is empowering entrepreneurs," said Roadrunner Executive Chairman Chris Jamroz. "Our owner-operator partners are true business owners. They are building the American Dream, one mile at a time, and we cherish being their partner in that journey. Thank you to Transport Topics for this recognition. We are going to continue to work tirelessly to find the best drivers who can thrive on our platform."

