Bristow to Ring New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell June 21

HOUSTON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), the world's leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, today announced that it will ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Tuesday, June 21, to commemorate the two-year anniversary of the merger between Bristow Group Inc. and Era Group Inc.

Bristow President and CEO Chris Bradshaw will ring the bell alongside other employees from the Company and members of the Board of Directors.

The Opening Bell will ring at 9:30 a.m. ET, and interested parties may tune in to broadcast media coverage of the bell as well as a live stream on the NYSE's website at: https://www.nyse.com/bell. Videos and photos during and following the ceremony will be shared on NYSE's social media channels: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter @NYSE. Bristow will also share the event across social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, and on Twitter @bristowgroup.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent offshore energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom (U.K.) on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA). Additionally, the Company offers ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services.

Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, Guyana, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the U.S. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

