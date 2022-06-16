BBT.live Raises $6.8 Million for a Complete Cloud-Based Software defined networks Suite That Enables Better Connectivity and Security Across the Board for Service Providers

The complete networking suite developed by the company offers fast and secure cloud connectivity solutions that enable telecom service providers to better serve SME/Bs with dispersed branches, offices, and remote home offices

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BBT.live (Be BroadBand Technologies), founded by entrepreneur Moshe Levinson, has announced a successful $6.8 million seed funding round led by Tzvi Neta Holdings LTD, the investment entity of Tzvi Neta, chairman and owner of Automotive Equipment & Vehicles Ltd. Additional investors include telecommunications company Accel Solutions and existing shareholders.

BBT.live's innovative SDN platform combines SASE & SD-WAN (Software-defined wide area network) technology with various network security services to allow secure broadband connectivity between offices, branches and remote home offices.

SASE technology is the future of secure networking in a world that is rapidly relying on digitalization, cloud computing and 'work from anywhere'. Companies that operate across branches, offices and the homes of their employees need effective, fast and secure connectivity to manage a multitude of diverse business applications.

BBT.live's technology is a one-stop-shop for providers of broadband networks. It is capable of interfacing with any type of hardware, application, or cloud supplier and has the highest level of cyber-security. With it, organizations can reduce IT overhead, improve their performance, revolutionize customer experience and boost profits.

The company's business model is tailored to network Service Providers and Operators (xSPs) as value-add resellers (VARs) who deliver the solution to their end customers. BBT.live already has commercial agreements in place with local and global SPs (Cellcom, Sharaf DG, and DIENS), as well as a business partnership with ADVANTECH, one of the world's leading hardware manufacturers who has already integrated BBT.live's solution directly into its products.

The company is led by senior members of the telecommunications and cyber-security industry, including Professor David Hay, Head of the Cyber Security Center at The Hebrew University, who held key positions at CISCO and IBM, and Brigadier General (Res.) Danny Harari, former commander of the elite Intelligence Unit 8200, serving as an Executive Director. In addition, the company employs a score of highly skilled developers with a strong background in the technology and intelligence industry, as well as managers with proven track records in leading corporations in Israel's hi-tech sector.

Founder and CEO Moshe Levinson: "In a global market that is becoming increasingly dispersed—with companies operating across multiple branches and offices, and thousands of employees working from home—fast, stable, and secure network communications have never been more crucial. Our technology was built by world-renowned experts in cyber-security, network communications and AI. We have created a single, simple-to-use platform that is both flexible and secure. It is designed to relieve Service Providers of the need to manage multiple suppliers and free them from the dependency on large IT teams. Instead, we provide them with swift networking solutions and an optimal user experience for any business application or service".

The recent funding will be put towards expanding the company's sales and marketing efforts around the world, continuing technological development and recruiting top talent.

About BBT.live

BBT.live (Be BroadBand Technologies) develops software products and services based on SD-WAN technology for the implementation of secure communication networks between branches, remote employees and their management centers. The company's software solutions are optimal for Network Service Providers and Operators serving SME/Bs. BBT.live has clients in Israel and around the world, most notably from the public and telecommunications sectors. Founded in May 2020, with support from the Israel Innovation Authority, the company currently has 20 employees, most of whom are engineers, and is in the process of rapid expansion.

