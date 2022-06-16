The 614 Group and Brand Safety Summit Announce New Senior Hires

Digital media consultancy firm bolsters its Marketing, Business Development, and Events team with three recent talent acquisitions

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 614 Group , a leading consultancy servicing the digital media ecosystem, announced that it has appointed three new members to its leadership team. The expansion comes as a result of The 614 Group's continued strong growth in the media industry. The new team members, all based in the firm's greater New York City office, are Ali Brush, Head of Community and Engagement; Andrea Gottfried, Head of Experiential Marketing; and John Toth, Chief Revenue Officer.

"These three new team members bring deep expertise in their respective industries and are one more proof point of how we are moving into the future, showcasing the breadth of our additional capabilities now that we have achieved global awareness through the Brand Safety Summit Series. I am confident they will continue to thrive in their new roles to lead the exciting new business initiatives we have planned," said Rob Rasko, CEO of The 614 Group and President of The Brand Safety Summit Series. "We continue to invest in the growth of our overall business and I am really proud to welcome the next generation of leaders to our firm."

ALI BRUSH

Ali Brush is a seasoned communications professional with more than 20 years of experience managing, developing, and implementing communications, marketing, and public relations. She joins The 614 Group with well-established experience to advance mission goals, increase awareness of programs and priorities, and visibility across key stakeholder audiences.

ANDREA GOTTFRIED

Andrea Gottfried brings extensive experience in event strategy and marketing communications to The 614 Group. She has a track record of producing successful large-scale events, conferences, and experiential marketing activations, driving revenue, growth, and brand awareness for corporate, nonprofit, and political organizations.

JOHN TOTH

John Toth is a senior sales leader with a proven successful career in the media industry - skilled in digital advertising, programmatic sales and strategy, content creation, strategic planning, sales management, and driving overall revenue. He's an active and engaging speaker who has shared media and advertising knowledge at events for Digiday, 614 Group, MediaPost, ANA, and CDO Summit.

About The 614 Group

The 614 Group is a corporate advisory firm committed to helping organizations reach their full potential. With roots in the media industry, The 614 Group's deep and broad experience traverses disruption, transformation, and change management.

We believe every business making investments in digital operations and growth sits in its own lifecycle evolution. Our mission is to help move our clients from one stage of their cycle to the next and deliver superior, swift, and lasting results. We advise on critical issues at the intersection of private and public sectors so our clients can achieve their full potential.

Our core competencies offer an extensive suite of consultancy services including M&A advisory and capital raising, ad operations and revenue operations strategy and support services, strategic partnership development, go-to-market guidance informed by market research, and amplification of our partners' thought leadership to our community of over 100,000 digital leaders through the Brand Safety Summit Series, our owned-and-operated events platform.

The firm was launched in 2011 by Rob Rasko and has grown to a team of full-time and on-demand subject matter experts along with world-class boards of advisors across the breadth of initiatives the firm touches.

