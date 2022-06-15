Private Advisor Group Welcomes Mary Beth Donas

MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group, one of the largest and fastest-growing independent wealth management firms in the country* is pleased to announce financial advisor, Mary Beth Donas, has joined Private Advisor Group as a VP with Wealth Strategies & Management LLC. Previously managing a reported nearly $100 million in assets under management, Donas will expand upon the firm's holistic financial planning offering in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. and the surrounding area.

Wealth Strategies & Management team has been affiliated with Private Advisor Group for nearly a decade. Its team of professionals take a holistic approach to wealth management by working closely with clients' other key advisors including legal counsel, financial advisors, board of directors, CPAs, insurance professionals and more to help clients evaluate and plan across all components of their portfolio. The firm is focused on long-term fiscal well-being.

Donas who places high value on focusing time with her clients, was seeking independence backed by a collaborative team. She shared, "Clients' financial lives are complex and in seeking independence, I found a home where I have greater control of the culture of my business backed by the wonderful team at Wealth Strategies & Management. We collaborate to create and deliver the best possible experience for investors and I have access to outstanding operational and administrative support."

"Mary Beth is someone our team has admired and respected personally and professionally for some time. In discussing what was next for her practice, we could deliver immediate support through an established brand while lifting some of the compliance burdens and simultaneously providing access to a team to free up capacity for her to focus on clients. She's a wonderful addition and were thrilled to have her onboard," said Kevin Yurko, financial advisor and cofounder of Wealth Strategies & Management.

Verne Marble, Head of Business Development for Private Advisor Group added, "there are risks and rewards when making the move to independence. Thoughtful due diligence, cultural fit and aligning with a high-performing team like Mary Beth did alongside Wealth Strategies & Management can make the move go much smoother. They'll gain incredible talent and additional expertise in areas of holistic and 401K financial planning. We look forward to supporting the continued growth of Mary Beth, Kevin and the entire Wealth Strategies & Management team."

Prior to joining Private Advisor Group, Donas worked as a financial advisor in a VP role at Morgan Stanley. She is a Portfolio Management Director and holds her Certified Financial Planner™ designation. She brings with her more than 25 years of investment and financial planning experience.

Since its founding, Private Advisor Group has consistently demonstrated an ability to grow successfully and sustainably in the independent financial advisory space. In 2021, it was named to Barron's Top 100 RIA firms and has continually secured a top 10 position since 2019. Private Advisor Group will continue to recruit financial entrepreneurs nationwide who are seeking to model a practice that favors independence, and those looking to grow smarter and more confidently while expanding upon comprehensive planning services and an emphasis on the end-client experience.

About Private Advisor Group

Founded in 1997 in Morristown, NJ, Private Advisor Group is one of the nation's leading financial services firms. With over $30 billion in assets under management, the firm leverages its resources to deliver strategies positioned to improve financial outcomes for individual investors and to inspire growth, fiduciary adherence, succession and a client-centric approach for independent financial advisors' practices. Barron's has recognized Private Advisor Group as a top ten registered investment advisory firm since 2019.

*Barron's "Top 100 RIA Firms" ranking is based upon quantitative and qualitative criteria including: regulatory records, client retention reports, assets managed, revenue generated, technology spending, number of clients, size and diversity of staff, placement of a succession plan, and more. Investor experience and returns are not considered. Neither Private Advisor Group nor its financial advisors pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advice offered through Private Advisor Group a registered investment advisor. Private Advisor Group and Wealth Strategies & Management are separate entities from LPL Financial.

