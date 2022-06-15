Castlight Health Selected to Enable New Capabilities for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

Castlight's technology and data to power modernized navigation and advocacy solution for health plan members

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health , a leader in connected health navigation, today announced a collaboration with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) to launch a new health, wellness, and care navigation solution for commercial health plan members, beginning January 1, 2023.

The new solution uses Castlight's powerful navigation technology to reduce the overall complexity of healthcare and drive Blue Cross members to more personalized, high-value care experiences. In addition, Castlight's data and technology will equip Blue Cross customer care advocates with comprehensive insights into each member's specific benefits, program eligibility, specialist referrals, and gaps in care in order to navigate next best actions.

"At Blue Cross, we know how reducing complexities is a critical part of lowering overall costs and delivering better experiences for our members," said AJ McDougall, chief strategy officer and senior vice president of marketing, communications and customer experience at Blue Cross. "We look forward to working with Castlight to help our members more seamlessly navigate their care needs through a highly personalized, data-driven approach."

The collaboration demonstrates Castlight's continued momentum in helping health plans improve member experiences and drive better health outcomes for their employer clients. Throughout the country, more regional and national health plans are turning to Castlight for its best-in-class capabilities including:

Steerage to high-value care: Leveraging Castlight's proprietary SmartMatch algorithms to direct members to the most impactful healthcare

Advocacy support: 360-degree member profile dashboards to empower care teams

Personalized experiences: Digesting diverse data sets to understand members' needs and guiding members to the next best action for their personal health journey

Digital front door: Simplifying the member healthcare experience by providing a single place to access their health and wellbeing needs

Program integrations: Making employer-sponsored health programs simple for members to access and use and streamlining program administration and management

"When healthcare patients don't have a complete and comprehensive understanding of their care options, engagement and health outcomes suffer," said Matt Moran, senior vice president of health plan growth and development at Castlight Health. We're excited to work with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota to expand access to and utilization of high-value care among their members."

For more information, visit http://castlighthealth.com .

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for people to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. As a leader in connected healthcare navigation, we provide a world-class digital platform with a team of clinical and benefits experts to help members easily connect and engage with the right programs and care, at the right time. Castlight partners with Fortune 500 companies and health plans to transform employee and member benefits into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience to deliver better health outcomes and maximize returns on healthcare investments.

For more information visit www.castlighthealth.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

For nearly 90 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (bluecrossmn.com) has supported the health, wellbeing and peace of mind of our members by striving to ensure equitable access to high quality care at an affordable price. Our 2.7 million members can be found in every Minnesota county, all 50 states and on four continents. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

