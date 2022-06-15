Calling All Amateur Gamers: MiO is Giving You the Opportunity to Go Pro in First-Ever 'Drop Year' Contest

MiO, a liquid water enhancer and Kraft Heinz Company brand, is offering one winner a chance to receive $50K to fund their gap year after high school and all the essentials to flavor their future.

CHICAGO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For many graduates, life after high school can be filled with uncertainty and anxiety over what to do next. MiO, a liquid water enhancer that transforms hydration and makes it fun with just a few drops, understands that like your flavor choices, how you choose to spend your post-high school years are personal. In that gap year, grads take the time to explore their interests fully and cultivate their personal development, and one of the interests on the rise is gaming.

After noticing how the number of graduates taking alternative routes through individualized gap years is increasing each academic year, MiO decided to offer amateur gamers, one of the main groups opting for this route, a chance to go "pro" through the MiO Drop Year contest.

"Like MiO levels up boring drinks with bold flavors, we are always trying to think through what we can bring our fans that is bold and unexpected," said Samantha Mills, Associated Director of Brand Communications at Kraft Heinz. "When learning more about gaming and that it is a serious career path for many high schoolers it was a no brainer that we wanted to help high school grads level up their gaming—because a hydrated gamer is a better gamer."

Starting today, through Wednesday, June 29, gamer grads can enter the MiO Drop Year Contest on TikTok by creating a video up to 1 minute long using the custom "Drop Year" sound by MiO, telling the world what gaming means to them and what's bold about the way they play. Entrants must include "#contest" in their caption and follow @DrinkMiO to complete entry. Winners will be announced the first week of July and will be notified via direct message on TikTok.

One lucky winner will be chosen to receive:

A professional gaming-equivalent starting salary of $50K to fund their gap year.

A best-in-class gaming room makeover including: MiO branded gaming merchandise including a gaming chair, a set of gaming headphones, neon wall art, a mini-fridge, a gaming jersey, a variety pack of 52 MiO bottles, two gaming monitors, a webcam for streaming, and a $1,000 gaming gift card.

LilyPichu, Access to a curated panel of pro-gaming mentors for advice and guidance from UmiNoKaiju Rizzo and GernaderJake

A year-supply of MiO to flavorfully hydrate all year long.

"When I started streaming 8 years ago, I would have loved to have an opportunity like this to win a contest to pursue my streaming/gaming career," said UmiNoKaju, Twitch streamer and MiO Drop Year pro-gaming mentor. "The path I took was so unconventional that it was difficult finding the support to follow my dreams, so I am thrilled to see MiO supporting gamers and recognizing their potential."

For complete rules and more information on the MiO Drop Year Contest check out and follow @DrinkMiO on TikTok and Instagram, or for more on MiO, visit www.makeitmio.com.

ABOUT MIO

MiO is a liquid water enhancer brand under the Kraft Heinz portfolio of food and beverage products. It transforms hydration by making it as colorful, flavorful and fun as possible with the option to control the desired flavor and makes hydrating fun by bringing bold flavors to life with just a few drops and zero calories or sugar with multiple flavors. MiO offers four product lines designed to fit all hydrating needs from a few drops of flavor to a burst of energy. Visit www.makeitmio.com for more information.

