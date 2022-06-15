The California Black Chamber of Commerce Honors Juneteenth with Los Angeles Office Opening and KBLA Talk 1580 Crowdfund Support

LOS ANGELES , June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Black Chamber of Commerce (CBCC) has operated from its home base in Sacramento for almost 25 years now. As the largest African American non-profit business organization representing thousands of small and emerging businesses throughout the state, the CBCC is expanding to Los Angeles! Jay King, the CEO and President of the CBCC, is honoring Juneteenth with the opening of new offices in Inglewood, CA and a momentous liaison with KBLA Talk 1580, owned by media personality and host, Tavis Smiley.

The new CBCC offices will open at 9800 South La Cienega Blvd., Ste. 410 in Inglewood, CA, with Stephanie Beard serving as Director of Operations. The official office grand opening will be held Friday, June 24, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The CBCC will also launch a crowdfunding campaign to support marketing and promotion for KBLA Talk 1580, Los Angeles' first Black-owned and operated talk radio station, as it celebrates its one-year anniversary on Juneteenth. The CBCC will kick off the KBLA fund raising effort with a $5,000 anniversary gift.

"As the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States, Juneteenth venerates African American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement," cites Jay King, CEO and President of the California Black Chamber of Commerce. "What better way to attach added importance to this theme, as well as make our presence felt here in Los Angeles, than by supporting Tavis Smiley and KBLA Talk 1580, the iconic Black-owned and operated heritage station in California that has emerged as the voice of the people."

"The Chamber is asking our supporters and member companies to back our financial effort with a corporate contribution," adds King. "We are also requesting the public to highlight the occasion by contributing small dollar donations to the crowdfunding effort."

While most Los Angelenos recognize Jay King as the Grammy Award recording artist and founder of pop sensation, Club Nouveau, many are surprised to find out that King has held the position of president and CEO of the CBCC since June of 2019. As an artist, music industry executive and longtime activist for the underserved for over three decades, King was found to be uniquely well equipped to take the Chamber to the next level in terms of advocacy and outreach. The Los Angeles office opening is an extenuation of his commitment to service.

Proving this point, King has since worked tirelessly as an advocate for all small business owners, adding to his workload positions that include sitting on the Caltrans Small Business Council as the Chairman of the African American DBE Participation Committee for the California Department of Transportation. Staying true to the mission of local support from the CBCC, King was able to assist with halting a Caltrans state order to demolish the historic Los Angeles landmark business, Hawkins House of Burgers, established in 1939. The Hawkins House of Burgers boasts decades of community service to its surrounding neighborhood, Watts, CA. The victorious effort received national media attention and gave hope to small businesses in communities around the country.

King's passion, commitment and drive know absolutely no limits when it comes to tirelessly serving the needs of others. He holds seats on the Small Business Council for the Department of General Services (DGS) and the California High Speed Rail. He is a commissioner on the Sacramento Police Commission, organizer of the North Sacramento Leadership Council and founder and spokesperson for the Greater Sacramento Financial Literacy Group. In fact, King represents over nine other boards throughout the state of California including the Neighborhood Wellness Board of Directors.

"KBLA Talk 1580 is a proud member of the California Black Chamber of Commerce," notes station owner and radio host, the renowned Tavis Smiley. "The opening of the Los Angeles office is particularly exciting for business entities here locally. Jay King, as a radio and music industry veteran, understands the nuances of operating a platform like KBLA Talk 1580. His efforts via the Chamber have been instrumental in helping us realize our goal of cementing our communities' impact and voice socially and politically. Los Angeles, get ready, together we are lighting up Juneteenth like never before!"

Tavis Smiley is one of TIME magazine's "100 Most Influential People In The World." Smiley has interviewed a veritable who's who list of influencers, has penned multiple New York Times bestselling books, and has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The former talk show host on BET and PBS purchased KBLA Talk 1580 in November of 2020, launching the station on Juneteenth 2021. In addition to being heard locally on the radio dial, the station can be accessed around the world from their radio app and online hub at https://kbla1580.com.

To donate to the KBLA Talk 1580 crowdfunding campaign, go to https://calbcc.org or https://kbla1580.com. The GoFundMe campaign can also be accessed directly at https://www.gofundme.com/f/happy-birthday-to-the-iconic-kbla-talk-1580.

For additional details regarding the California Black Chamber of Commerce grand office opening, contact Stephanie Beard at sbeard@calbcc.org.

To reach the Sacramento-based CBCC office, call 916.467.8878 or e-mail administrator@calbcc.org.

