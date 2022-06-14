WILSON SONSINI CONTINUES TO BUILD IN BOULDER AS BRENT FASSETT JOINS CORPORATE PRACTICE

Fassett Joins Wilson Sonsini's Colorado Office as a Partner; Firm Continues to Grow Its Corporate Life Sciences Practice and Its Mountain West Region Presence

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, announced today that Brent Fassett has joined the firm's corporate practice as a partner in the Boulder, Colorado, office. His addition bolsters Wilson Sonsini's private and public company and transactional experience in the life sciences sector. Fassett is the first lateral partner to join the Boulder office since the firm announced plans to open a location in Colorado.

Fassett represents innovative life sciences and medical technology clients—from start-ups to public companies—as well as the investors that finance them. His practice focuses on venture capital financings, public and private M&A transactions, initial public offerings, and licensing and commercial agreements. He also advises clients concerning employee compensation plans, public company reporting and disclosure issues, and securities law compliance.

"With this latest announcement, we're moving forward with efforts to continue to expand on our established relationships with innovative life sciences and technology companies throughout Colorado," said Doug Clark, managing partner at Wilson Sonsini. "Brent has strong connections to the life sciences community throughout the region and his experience covers the complete life cycle of events and issues that companies manage, from formation to exit. We're pleased to welcome Brent to the firm and our newest location, and we look forward to continuing to grow in the Mountain West region."

Fassett serves on the board of directors of the Colorado BioScience Association, which champions a collaborative life sciences ecosystem and advocates for a supportive business climate. He has been recognized as an up-and-coming M&A attorney, a top capital markets practitioner, and a leading life sciences lawyer in legal industry rankings.

"Brent Fassett is a respected, longtime leader in Colorado's life sciences ecosystem," said Elyse Blazevich, president and CEO of Colorado BioScience Association. "Colorado BioScience Association congratulates Brent on his new role. We look forward to collaborating with Brent and the Wilson Sonsini team to advance Colorado's reputation as a leading global hub for life sciences."

On February 1, 2022, Wilson Sonsini announced plans to open an office in Boulder, from which it would support the region's thriving life sciences businesses and other growth enterprises. The firm represents a range of start-up and established life sciences clients in Colorado that fall into several sectors, including drug discovery; biotech, genomics, and proteomics; screening and diagnostics; medical devices and supplies; pharmaceuticals; health services; and agtech and foodtech.

"Joining Wilson Sonsini gives me the chance to continue to work with innovative life sciences clients and introduce them to the firm's venture counsel program, Neuron, the talented patents and innovations team, and other valuable resources," said Fassett. "Wilson Sonsini has an impressive range of interesting clients in the Intermountain region and nationally. I look forward to working with the team in Boulder, helping the office expand, and collaborating with the amazing attorneys who have helped the firm build nationally well-known corporate and life sciences practices."

Before joining Wilson Sonsini, Fassett was a partner in the Denver office of Cooley LLP. He joined Cooley in 1995 and became partner in 2004. Prior to that, he was an associate in the Chicago office of Kirkland & Ellis, where he began his legal career.

Fassett earned his J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School in 1994, and a B.A. from the University of Michigan in 1991. He is admitted to practice in Colorado.

About Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

For more than 60 years, Wilson Sonsini's services and legal disciplines have focused on serving the principal challenges faced by the management and boards of directors of business enterprises. The firm is nationally recognized as a leading provider to growing and established clients seeking legal counsel to complete sophisticated corporate and technology transactions; manage governance and enterprise-scale matters; assist with intellectual property development, protection, and IP-driven transactions; represent them in contested disputes; and/or advise them on antitrust or other regulatory matters. With deep roots in Silicon Valley, Wilson Sonsini has offices in 18 technology and business hubs worldwide. For more information, please visit www.wsgr.com.

