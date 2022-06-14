New North Hills, North Carolina Location Allows the Cloud Software Company to Support Rapid Growth

RALEIGH, N.C., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Relay , a cloud platform that helps frontline teams better communicate and track performance, announced the company is moving its corporate headquarters to Midtown Raleigh in the Advance Auto Parts Tower, located in the North Hills Innovation District . The move is driven by the company's remarkable growth, as Relay has seen both its customer base and annual recurring revenue increase by over 645% in the last year.

RELAY ANNOUNCES EXPANSION AND RELOCATION OF CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS (PRNewswire)

"Simply put, we are growing incredibly fast, and we need more space to support our scaling team. North Hills is the ideal place for the next phase of our growth, given its central location and breadth of amenities." Chris Chuang, CEO of Relay, said. "A key tenet of our culture is to build authentic relationships with each other versus just being transactional colleagues, which is much easier to do when you connect outside the office as well, be it over a meal, workout, or walk around a vibrant area like North Hills offers."

Since focusing the company's mission on supporting frontline teams in early 2020, Relay's growth has accelerated rapidly. "Our mission is to serve the 80% of the world's workforce that don't sit at a desk. These billions of people work in industries like hospitality and healthcare, yet are shockingly still using pre-internet technologies like analog walkie-talkies. As a result, frontline leaders lack the data they need to improve their bottom lines. Relay is on a mission to change this and digitally transform the way frontline teams work. We envision a world where every worker is connected with smart tools, and every frontline leader has the real-time data they need to improve their operations," Chuang said.

Relay's new headquarters is strategically situated in the heart of the technology and research Triangle area and Relay has hired over 25 people in the last 12 months and continues to recruit new team members. The new headquarters will bring an additional 10,000 square feet of office space and enable the company to double its headcount over time.

"The new location will provide an environment where our teams can come together and collaborate to develop software to power the future of frontline work," continued Chuang. "Our teams are constantly innovating on software features like instant group communications, real-time indoor location tracking of people and assets, physical route optimization, workflow automation, worker safety solutions, and more."

Relay's already well on its way to unlocking the power of software for frontline teams across multiple industries. To date, Relay's technology has equipped over 100,000 frontline workers across the country encompassing the hospitality, logistics, construction, education, healthcare, and other frontline industries. Relay's impressive list of customers includes Kinseth Hospitality, Legends, Radisson and Atrium Hospitality.

About Relay

Relay is a cloud platform that helps frontline teams (80% of the global workforce) better communicate and digitize their physical workflows to become more data-driven and efficient. A product of the team behind Republic Wireless, Relay is similarly disrupting the market by giving frontline workers the modern tools they need to be successful and frontline leaders the actionable real-time data they need to track performance and improve their operations. Software has not yet transformed the frontline world, and Relay is on a mission to change that. For more information, visit www.relaypro.com .

Relay logo (PRNewsfoto/Republic Wireless) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Relay