The Discovery House Admissions Director Speaks Out on Rising Fentanyl Overdose Deaths

LOS ANGELES , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent months, fentanyl overdoses have become an increasingly pressing issue in the United States. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is often prescribed to patients who are suffering from severe pain. However, due to its high potency, fentanyl can be extremely dangerous.

The Discovery House have seen an influx of patients who have overdosed on fentanyl, and many of these patients require detox to recover.

Famous artists like Prince, Tom Petty, and Mac Miller are among the celebrities who have died from fentanyl overdoses in recent years. In 2017, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that over 42,000 people had died from opioid overdoses in the United States - and approximately 20,000 of those deaths were attributed to fentanyl.

"This is a national tragedy, and it is important that we do everything we can to prevent more lives from being lost to this epidemic. We need to protect the lives of people, especially the younger generation," stated Admissions Director Matt Ransdell.

Another side effect of opiate use is the detox and withdrawal process. Detoxing from fentanyl and opiate withdrawals can be extremely difficult and distressing. Because they are unable to cope with the symptoms, many individuals who attempt to withdraw on their own relapse.

The most common opiate withdrawal symptom is flu-like symptoms. Detoxification therapy may take one or two weeks, depending on the length of your addiction and how long you have been using it. Combining treatment programs with detox to discover the deep cause of addiction is the most efficient method to overcome it.

"Whether you're from Portland, Chicago, New York, or anywhere in the United States, we have several programs that can help you get your life back on track. Our treatment facility offers dual-diagnosis treatment programs, which means that we can help treat any underlying mental health issues that may be contributing to addiction"

"There is no shame in getting some help to overcome addiction. It is a serious disease that should be treated with the same care and compassion as any other chronic illness."

If you or your loved one is struggling from opioids, it's never too late to seek help to avoid fentanyl overdose. Contact The Discovery House below:

The Discovery House

(818) 452-1676

6956 Bertrand Ave,

Reseda, CA 91335

admissions@thediscoveryhouse.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Discovery House