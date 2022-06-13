REDLEGG ANNOUNCES IDENTITY ACCESS MANAGEMENT SERVICES PRACTICE - AOH

ATOMIC ORBITAL HYDROGEN WAVE VECTOR LLC

ST. CHARLES, Ill., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology company AOH is coming out full throttle with Cloud Identity Access Management Services focused on Customer IAM, Workforce IAM, Azure Cloud Security & Identity Protection for public & private sector.

Due to the complexity yet importance of identity, a new practice was established.

A mature IAM is phase one in "Zero Trust Maturity Phases" according to Forrester Research. AOH assist enterprises with developing IAM roadmaps, designing & securing IAM architecture solutions.

"Next possible frontier for IAM solution will be the merge of current IAM system with user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) capability to achieve real-time identity remediation." - Robert Yu, Principal Architect AOH.

Many systems are connected & communicate with each other, users are coming, going & changing roles throughout their work lifecycle. Passwords, privacy, user experience, compliance, processes & security all components. Each environment is very different where a single product solution is not the only answer. Services representation made up of people with ears & brains representing, listening, collaborating & making it work is the dream. Exciting time to be in identity!

About AOH

AOH is motivated to provide the best possible service to enterprises needing capable brains to take the reins and improve current IAM state. AOH is small, serious, woman owned & operated. www.aohwv.com. Twitter @AOHWV Instagram @AOH_IAM

CONTACT: Laura Hees, lhees@aohwv.com

