Ascletis Announces Appointment of Mr. John P. Gargiulo, Former North America President and CEO of Daiichi Sankyo, as Chief Business Officer

HANGZHOU, China and SHAOXING, China, June 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672, "Ascletis"), today announces the expansion of management team with appointment of Mr. John P. Gargiulo, former North America President and CEO of Daiichi Sankyo, as Chief Business Officer. Mr. John P. Gargiulo will lead Ascletis' corporate business development and alliance management in this new role and report to Dr. Jinzi J. Wu, PhD, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ascletis.

Mr. John P. Gargiulo has over 30 years of successful experience in marketing strategies, business integration and commercial operations in global pharma/biotech industry. He has held various senior positions with increasing responsibility for 18 years at Daiichi Sankyo, where he made a transformative contribution in driving Daiichi Sankyo's U.S. business from the very beginning to an established pharma when he served as North America President and CEO of Daiichi Sankyo.

"John is a veteran in our industry. His proven track record in business development and commercial operation will further strengthen our management team. We are very excited to have his on-board as Ascletis is advancing in the frontiers with a focus on viral diseases, NASH/PBC and oncology. Together with the collaborations we already built globally, this new appointment will further accelerate Ascletis' next stage of growth as we expect to launch multiple commercial products in the next three years," said Dr. Jinzi J. Wu, PhD, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ascletis.

"Ascletis has achieved an impressive growth under the leadership of Dr. Jinzi J. Wu. I'm very glad to join the management team, and expect to maximize the value of Ascletis through its robust pipeline and more strategic collaborations," said Mr. John P. Gargiulo, Chief Business Officer of Ascletis.

Mr. John P. Gargiulo earned an MBA Degree and graduated as Fuqua Scholar from Fuqua School of Business, Duke University. He graduated Magna cum Laude from Boston College with a Bachelor Degree of Economics.

About Ascletis

Ascletis is an innovative R&D driven biotech listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1672.HK), covering the entire value chain from discovery and development to manufacturing and commercialization. Led by a management team with deep expertise and a proven track record, Ascletis focuses on three therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs from a global perspective: viral diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and oncology. Through excellent execution, Ascletis rapidly advances its drug pipeline with an aim of leading in global competition. To date, Ascletis has three marketed products, i.e. ritonavir tablets, GANOVO® and ASCLEVIR®, and 20 drug candidates in its R&D pipeline. The most advanced drug candidates include ASC22 (HBV functional cure), ASC10 and ASC11(oral small molecules for COVID-19 treatment), ASC40 (recurrent glioblastoma), ASC42 (PBC, primary biliary cholangitis), and ASC40 (acne).

For more information, please visit www.ascletis.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Ascletis Pharma Inc.